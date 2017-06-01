Hazard camp ‘discuss role in Real Madrid side next season’

Real Madrid are reported to have met with Eden Hazard’s representatives three times ahead of what is being described as a world-record £100million swoop for the Chelsea star.

The Spanish champions are desperate to upgrade their squad this summer regardless of what happens in Saturday’s Champions League final, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly making a move for the Belgian his No 1 priority.

Real Madrid have also reportedly failed with a £60m effort to prise David de Gea from Manchester United – and while the club will put a limit on that deal – money appears to be no object in their pursuit of Hazard.

The Sun claims Real Madrid insiders have held three separate meetings this year with Hazard’s entourage in a bid to thrash out the terms of a potential transfer.

And the paper claims Real have made it clear to the Belgian they are prepared to smash the world record by paying £100million to tempt him away from Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, they claim Hazard has been promised a role as Real’s advanced playmaker, operating in the hole between the normal front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

While Hazard has made it clear publicly that he has no desire to leave Chelsea, it’s believed the player is keen to make the move to the Bernabeu and play for Zidane – a man he views as his idol.

Chelsea will be desperate to keep Hazard, but even they may find an offer of £100million too good to refuse for the player.