Real Madrid hold talks with €100m man wanted by Liverpool, Man City

Real Madrid have made a concrete move in their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz after reportedly holding talks with the player over a move to the Bernabeu.

ESPN report that a “meeting took place in October” and although the negotiations are in their infancy “the player sees Madrid as a favourable destination despite competition from Manchester City and Barcelona”.

Liverpool have also been linked with 23-year-old, who has no release clause in his deal in Naples, with the report claiming Madrid would have to pay between €80-€100m for Ruiz.

Ruiz has been starring for Napoli this season and he was pivotal in the Napoli team that recently defeated Liverpool in the Champions League.

Liverpool and Man City were said to be leading the way from the Premier League’s perspective in September.

The interest sparked reports in the Italian media that Napoli were set to slap an enormous €120m price tag on the head of Fabian, with hopes high of retaining one of their most valuable assets.

Man City have recently been scouting the the Spain international, who moved from Real Betis to Napoli in the summer of 2018 for £25.5m.

