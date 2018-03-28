Real Madrid hope for favour back as Man Utd get £88m exclusivity promise

Real Madrid have told Manchester United they can have first refusal on a summer deal to sign Gareth Bale – on two conditions.

Reports on Tuesday suggested United had lodged an opening gambit of £60m, plus add-ons which would take the deal to £70million. That offer has apparently been rejected – but Spanish newpaper AS sugget Real have come back to United with a counter-proposal – in a deal that would see United given exclusivity over a deal for Bale.

According to the report, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been told by Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez he will not look to create a bidding war over the Welsh star this summer, and will instead deal only with United.

But now comes the caveat. Real Madrid have told United they want £88million (€100m) for Bale, while the reigning European champions also hope for a similar favour from United going forwards and should they fancy signing any of the Red Devils unwanted stars.

That could possibly mean Real want first refusal over Paul Pogba going forwards, the France midfielder they battled United to sign two summers ago. Pogba’s form since the turn of the year has led to suggestions of a falling out with Mourinho and it would not come as a major shock to see him move on.

For Bale, however, the forward is expected to see his five-year spell at the Bernabeu come to a close this summer after struggling for form and fitness over the past 18 months.

While United are among his suitors, Bale has also been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG, Bayern Munich and even China this summer.

Should Bale be able to prove his fitness to the world, he will certainly have plenty of options if he is to leave Real.