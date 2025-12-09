Tottenham Hotspur have been warned by a legendary figure that Micky van de Ven has no intention of signing an extension to his deal in north London, with sources revealing how the news will likely fuel hopes of a future move to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old Dutchman joined Spurs in a deal worth up to £43m (€50m, $58m) from Wolfsburg in August 2023, which at the time, looked quite a hefty price. However, any doubts over the wisdom of that signing have been quickly eradicated with Van de Ven quickly proving himself more than worthy of that cost and proving himself one of the most assured centre-halves in world football.

This season, the 17-times capped Netherlands defender has added a goalscoring string to his bow and has an impressive six goals to his name already this season, including a Puskas goal of the year contender against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, which quickly broke the internet.

That form has catapulted Van de Ven into the category of ‘world class’, and according to Glenn Hoddle, he is the only current player in the Tottenham Hotspur set-up who deserves to be considered that way.

Perhaps more alarmingly, Hoddle says Van de Ven will not commit to Spurs to a longer deal than the current one he is on, fuelling speculation that a future move away from the club to one of the world’s biggest sides could be on the cards.

“Van de Ven is still under a long contract. They are looking to sign him now on a long contract. I don’t think he will sign,” Hoddle said during an interview with Capital Football UK.

“But he’s still got three years on his contract. I think they will want to try and keep him because he is a world-class performer and probably the only one that we have who is world-class.”

Naming the clubs who would potentially be keen, Hoddle added: “When I say world-class, I mean he’d get into any team, he could go into Man City, Liverpool…you name it, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain… everyone would want him because he’s that good…”

Despite that, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, claims it is Real Madrid who are leading the hunt, having explained why they would be well placed to lure him away if the opportunity arose…

Real Madrid hold genuine interest in signing Van de Ven – Sources

Per Fletcher, Real Madrid hold a genuine interest in the 24-year-old, who is seen by figures at the club as not just one of Spurs’ most important players, but as one of the best players currently in the Premier League.

Van de Ven’s blend of pace, aerial dominance, and ball-playing ability has marked him as one of the Premier League’s standout defenders.

Club scouts representing the Spanish giants have been impressed by his composure under pressure and ability to neutralise high-calibre forwards. His incredible goal against FC Copenhagen last month showcased his ability further.

Tottenham, however, remain resolute. With Van de Ven contracted until 2029, the club faces no immediate financial or contractual pressure to sell.

Spurs’ hierarchy view him as a world-class centre-back and a symbol of their ambitious project under manager Thomas Frank.

Sources close to the club insist there is “zero intention” to part ways, with the defender’s development central to their plans, but one factor could prove pivotal – the fact that Van de Ven has ambitions to play at the highest level consistently, and therefore, it is paramount that Tottenham seal Champions League qualification once again this season to prevent speculation over his future mounting.

For Real Madrid, 2026 represents a strategic window. With veterans like Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba nearing the latter stages of their careers, Van de Ven fits the profile of a modern, versatile defender capable of thriving in the modern game.

