Real Madrid have reportedly identified the ‘dream’ attacker they want to sign if they end up succumbing to an offer from Saudi Arabia for Vinicius Junior, although a nasty shock could be on the way when they eventually make their move.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have been sounding out the Brazilian’s entourage for months, with talk of a remarkable €1billion (£870m / $117bn) per season salary for the player and a €350m (£304m / $409m) transfer fee for Real Madrid.

However, while Real Madrid are said to be aware of the interest from the Middle-East, there has been no concrete offer from Saudi Arabia to sign Vinicius thus far.

While a sensational offer from the SPL for Vinicius has yet to materialise in formal terms, the scale of figures being floated around will be hard for Bernabeu chiefs to ignore. Although any sale would have to be followed by an immediate statement signing from the Spanish giants, especially when it comes to Florentino Perez’s presidency.

Although it could be argued that there is no real viable replacement for Vinicius, a new report states that Real will finally look to land long-term target Erling Haaland and pair the current Manchester City man with Kylian Mbappe in a ‘dream attack’ for new boss Xabi Alonso – as per Spanish outlet SER (relayed by Mundo Deportivo).

Haaland is being viewed as the ideal figure to spearhead Perez’s vision, despite the fact that he only penned a lengthy new contract at The Etihad six months. Indeed, the Norway striker’s new deal will take him through until the summer of 2034.

Real are also set for a nasty shock if they do indeed make their move on City for Haaland, who has also been identified as a top Barcelona target, given the status of his new contract in Manchester.

Real Madrid facing mega Haaland pay day

The 25-year-old’s bumper new deal at City also erased a previous release clause in his contract, significantly reducing the vulnerability around Haaland’s future when it comes to any suitors triggering such clauses and meaning Etihad chiefs can demand any fee they like for the player.

At the time of signing, Haaland also expressed clear satisfaction with life under Pep Guardiola and spoke glowingly about the culture and support at the club, to cast further shadow over any potential exit.

“I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club,” Haaland said back in January.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.”

The club’s now-former sporting director Txiki Begiristain also echoed that sentiment, stating that the length of the new deal was a testament to both the club’s belief in the player and Haaland’s dedication to City.

Indeed, any Real move for Haaland would face immediate and firm resistance from City, where he is central to their long-term vision, both on and off the pitch.

However, if any club in the world can change a player’s mind over a move then it probably is the LaLiga giants, and if Real are backed into a corner when it comes to the future of Vinicius, then they are sure to come out fighting with one or two statement signings to appease fans.

