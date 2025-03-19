Real Madrid have reportedly identified Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen as their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window, while Liverpool and Arsenal stars are also on their shortlist.

The LaLiga side have made strengthening at centre-back one of their top priorities, following injuries to the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.

Madrid have already begun scouring the market for targets and Huijsen is a player they’ve kept a close eye on, with a tempting release clause reportedly drawing them in.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Huijsen is Madrid’s ‘top target’ as they look to reinforce their defence, while Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal’s William Saliba are also of interest.

Huijsen is said to be the centre-back they ‘like the most’ and is seen as the ‘easiest possible’ signing. He has a £50m release clause in his contract, making him cheaper than other targets.

The 19-year-old signed for Bournemouth from Juventus last summer and has already, arguably, established himself as one of the Premier League’s best young defenders.

Huijsen has made 23 Premier League appearances so far this term, helping his team to keep five clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

Real Madrid face competition for Bournemouth star – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this month that Real Madrid do hold concrete interest in Huijsen, but they face competition for his signature.

We understand that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain have all sent scouts to watch him in action this season and are considering summer approaches.

Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back this summer even if Virgil van Dijk pens a contract extension, and Huijsen is being carefully considered by the club’s recruitment chiefs.

Madrid, meanwhile, have other centre-back targets on their radar. It is true that Konate has been looked at, but so too have Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

Los Blancos want to sign a new right-back as well as a centre-back. It’s no secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a top target, along with Spurs star Pedro Porro.

It will be interesting to see if Madrid move quickly and trigger Huijsen’s release clause this summer. If not, Liverpool and others are ready to swoop in for the youngster.

Huijsen, for his part, is understood to be happy at Bournemouth and enjoys working under Andoni Iraola, but an offer from an elite side like Madrid would be difficult to turn down.

