Real Madrid are reportedly ready to deal a crushing blow to city rivals Atletico by securing the signing of a top Rojiblancos defensive prospect, ignoring an ‘unwritten rule’ between the two clubs in the process.

With the LaLiga title all but gone, as Barcelona sit 11 points clear with only five games remaining, Real have already turned their thoughts towards the summer and signings who make an impact on the first-team squad.

The return of exciting playmaker Nico Paz is expected to be one of the first additions for whoever is in charge of Real Madrid next season, with Alvaro Arbeloa expected to be relieved of his duties by club president Florentino Perez once the current campaign draws to a close.

However, the Spanish giants also have one eye on the future, with a fresh report from Spain stating Real are close to completing the signing of highly-rated youngster Victor Correa, better known as Viti, from Atletico.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the 2013-born talent will arrive at the Estadio Bernabeu from the academy of the club’s bitter rivals in a move that ultimately torches a ‘long-standing, unofficial understanding’ between the two clubs.

For years, both Madrid clubs operated under an ‘unwritten rule’, one that ‘directly avoided targeting each other’s youth prospects’.

However, that was never made official and only ever existed as a ‘sign of mutual respect’ in a city that has one of European football’s fiercest rivalries.

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Real Madrid close to Atletico signing coup

All that has now changed, though, with Viti set to tread the same path as Real youngster Jesus Fortea, after his switch across Madrid five years ago.

Indeed, Real Madrid’s La Fabrica (The Factory), which is known as one of Europe’s most productive football academies, has become increasingly aggressive in its recruitment of top talent in recent times.

There are no longer any limitations on where the club sources its top talent from, hence the move for talented left-back Viti from their bitter rivals.

The defender is widely regarded as one of the most promising players in Atletico’s youth system, with his performances at youth level making a real statement. Indeed, he played a key role in the Spanish side’s recent success at the La Liga Futures International Tournament, earning the MVP award.

The report from AS states that the transfer is now in its final stages, with only ‘a few formalities remaining’ for a deal that is ‘effectively agreed’.