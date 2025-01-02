Real Madrid have reportedly undertaken initial contacts with the entourage of Nico Williams, in a move which it’s said would be an ’embarrassment’ for Barcelona given the work they have put in for him.

Real are a club known for signing some of the most prodigious talents in the world. The term Galactico was literally coined in reference to the club signing players who were already world-class talents.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Gareth Bale fit in that category.

Real are now planning to sign a new Galactico, with Euros winner Williams on their radar.

According to El Nacional, the winger – with 53 goals and assists in 145 games for his current club – is high on Real’s list of targets, and they have already held ‘initial contacts’ with his entourage.

Real could spoil rivals Barcelona’s ‘dreams’ if they land the winger – who has a €58million (£48m/$59.5m) release clause – in what the report states would be an ’embarrassment’ for them.

Barcelona tried hard for Williams

In the summer, Barcelona put in a lot of work for Williams, getting him on side, but not paying his release clause.

Indeed, they were said to have agreed personal terms, but the finances of the deal itself were a problem.

That is unsurprising given what’s currently ongoing at Barcelona.

They are currently unable to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season given the La Liga wage cap, meaning other big players coming through the door is almost impossible.

That means that, for all the work they previously did on Williams, Real could speed past Barca and land him for themselves.

Real Madrid round-up: Big Spanish stars eyed

Along with Williams, fellow Spanish stars Miguel Gutierrez and Martin Zubimendi are said to be on Real’s radar.

They are also said to be confident of landing Trent Alexander-Arnold, with an improved offer on their first approach coming.

Meanwhile, William Saliba’s entourage are said to have responded positively to an approach from Real to see if he could be signed.

Another three French centre-backs are being eyed, with the standout being Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate.

