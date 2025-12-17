A reliable Real Madrid reporter has revealed the perilous state Xabi Alonso finds himself in at the Bernabeu, and his replacement has already been lined up.

Alonso was hired to replace Carlo Ancelotti over the summer, though might not last half a season at Real Madrid. Reports in Spain went big last week on Real Madrid preparing to sack Alonso if he oversaw a defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Real did lose to Pep Guardiola’s side, though the trigger was not squeezed. A critical 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves followed in LaLiga, though multiple trusted sources have confirmed all is not well in the manager’s office.

One of The Athletic’s Real Madrid experts, Mario Cortegana, has revealed just how close Alonso is to being sacked. At the time of this article’s publication, the axe could fall within the next 12 hours.

Cortegana stated: “Sunday night’s win [vs Alaves] has cooled down the situation surrounding Madrid’s manager, but there are still great doubts about his project at various levels, including at board level.

“A setback in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday would be disastrous, and surely see a drastic decision taken.”

Real Madrid face lower league opposition when squaring off against Talavera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on Wednesday night, with their opponents currently second bottom of Primera Federacion, Spanish football’s third tier.

As the reporter strongly alluded to, a humiliating defeat tonight would likely be the final straw and result in Alonso’s dismissal soon after.

Cortegana went on to state Real’s hierarchy would prefer not to make a mid-season managerial change, but a club with the sky high standards Real have set will not accept mediocrity.

As such, it was noted Alonso’s margin for error is ‘almost non-existent.’ In other words, his next slip-up, and especially if it comes soon, could be his last.

That tallies with what Fabrizio Romano reported a few days ago on his YouTube channel.

The trusted transfer guru insisted Alonso remains “under scrutiny” despite the Alaves win and positive results in the upcoming matches MUST be achieved.

Even if Real Madrid breeze past Talavera as they surely will, Alonso must lead his side to victories against Sevilla on Saturday, and ideally, deliver a trophy in the form of the Spanish Super Cup in early-January.

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the four-team tournament held in Saudi Arabia. The winner of that tie will play the winner of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Real Madrid already have successor in mind

Reports from far and wide have linked Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane with replacing Alonso in the event he’s ousted.

However, according to Romano, the man they’ll turn to is Alvaro Arbeloa, who currently manages Real Madrid’s B team.

Romano stated: “From what I’m hearing, eventually if things change the name I’m hearing is Alvaro Arbeloa.”

On speculative links to Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane, Romano clarified: “To answer questions on Zidane and Klopp, my information is that eventually the favourite could be Arbeloa.”

A prior report from The Athletic noted Real’s hierarchy have been impressed by how quickly Arbeloa has improved younger players, his progressive playing style, and his stronger personality when compared to Alonso that should lend itself better to managing the big egos in the first team.

Latest Real Madrid news – Wirtz nonsense / Alonso’s own goal

In other news, a mind-boggling report from Spain claims Liverpool are ready ‘to sell Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid for €110million.

Elsewhere, Alonso’s criticism of Victor Valdepenas after his debut against Alaves has not gone down well in the Spanish media, and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta reportedly aims to bring him to the Emirates in 2026.