Real Madrid name price to tempt Liverpool into Thiago-style transfer

Liverpool have been told what it will take to land a Real Madrid target that would share many similarities with their Thiago deal from 12 months ago, per a report.

After wrapping up a £36m deal for Ibrahima Konate in late-May, Liverpool fans could’ve been forgiven for thinking a huge summer window was about to unfold. Instead, since the Frenchman’s arrival, headlines regarding the Reds have only been made through their exits.

Georginio Wijnaldum left as a free agent and since fired a parting shot across Liverpool’s bows. Squad players Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic have all departed, netting the club a combined £29m.

Fringe forwards Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi could also leave. Should one or both players depart, a move for a Real Madrid attacker may click into gear.

The Liverpool Echo (citing Fichajes) recently reported Jurgen Klopp’s side were interested in acquiring versatile attacker, Isco.

The 29-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current contract and could depart to help balance the books.

Merseyside rivals Everton were also reported to be in the frame after Arsenal’s interest receded.

Under owners FSG, moves for players of Isco’s profile have been few and far between. The club tend to target players in their early or mid-twenties with a view to developing them into world class stars. Additionally, that tactic ensures the Liverpool squad retains a high market value should sales ever be required.

One notable transfer that bucked the trend, however, was that of Thiago Alcantara.

Signed for an initial £20m despite already being 29, the Spaniard was expected to bring added control and creativity to their midfield.

Neuhaus the man to replace Wijnaldum? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently “reaffirmed” his interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's midfielder Florian Neuhaus, as they look to find a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

Whether that has been achieved is open to debate. But it proved FSG would go against the grain if the right man became available.

Now, SportLens (citing Italian publication Calciomercato) reveal Liverpool could be tempted by a similar move.

They note that Real Madrid have ‘slapped a €20 million price tag’ on Isco. The veteran is capable of playing in attacking midfield or on the wide areas. And that seemingly good value price could prompt Liverpool to act on their interest.

Prem hitman brushes off Van Dijk challenge

Meanwhile, a Premier League newcomer has joked about the challenge of facing Virgil van Dijk, and admitted scoring past Liverpool at Anfield is his “dream”.

The Dutch colossus returned to action on Thursday night after overcoming an ACL injury in his right knee.

At his peak, Van Dijk was a match for any forward. His speed, height, physicality, technical prowess and reading of the game all combined to frustrate many elite level strikers since moving to Anfield.

However, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has joked Van Dijk should be worried about going against him, and not the other way around.

Speaking to the Athletic, Toney joked: “I think he will be thinking about how he’s going to get the better of me, more than me getting the better of him!

“He’s human. Let’s just hope I have a worldie that day and he lets me get free. It will be a good challenge. A lot different from what I’m used to and I can’t wait. Scoring in front of the Kop is the dream this season.”

