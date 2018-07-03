Real Madrid issue firm response to £275m Neymar deal talk

Real Madrid have denied making “any kind of offer” to Paris Saint-Germain to once again make Brazil forward Neymar the world’s most expensive player.

A report by Television Espanola (TVE) claimed on Monday that Real were preparing to surpass the €222million (£200million) fee that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last August by bringing the 26-year-old back to Spanish football in an eye-watering £275million swoop.

Real have rejected the TVE report, with a statement published on their club website reading: “In light of information broadcast tonight by TVE regarding an alleged Real Madrid offer to PSG and their player Neymar, Real Madrid wish to state that this information is absolutely untrue. Real Madrid has made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player.

“Real Madrid are surprised that the Spanish public television network would choose to broadcast entirely false information without anyone from the outlet having first contacted any of the parties concerned to corroborate the supposed information, which would have been quite easily discredited.”

Neymar, who is set to feature against Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals after scoring in his country’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, scored 28 goals in all competitions for PSG last season following his surprise, world-record transfer to Paris.

Neymar has also been strongly linked with Manchester United this summer, but French football expert Jonathan Johnson was adamant that PSG will not allow their star man to leave this summer.

“I don’t necessarily think Neymar will see out his contract in Paris but I do think that PSG’s Qatari owners expect him to see out at least two or three of those years of his deal,” Johnson told the Transfer Talk podcast.