Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho does not want to sell Federico Valverde in the summer transfer window, according to the Spanish media, as Rio Ferdinand tells his Los Blancos team-mate to move to Manchester United.

Valverde endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign with Madrid and then had a disastrous 2026 World Cup with Uruguay.

Real Madrid failed to win a major trophy for the second season in a row, with Valverde struggling to perform to his best.

Valverde was also involved in a training ground bust-up with Aurelien Tchouameni, although the two Madrid midfielders eventually patched things up.

The midfielder had a 2026 World Cup campaign with Uruguay to forget, as the South American nation were knocked out at the group stage.

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa, who is leaving his role, took Valverde off in the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Spain, a result which cost the team a place in the Round of 32 of the competition.

This came in the wake of Marca claiming that Valverde was among the players who questioned Bielsa’s methods.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication described the situation as a ‘dressing-room crisis’.

There have been questions raised on the future of Valverde at Madrid, who have Jose Mourinho as their new manager now.

Valverde’s ‘situation was a cause for concern at Real Madrid’, according to Sport, but Mourinho has made it clear that he wants the midfielder in his squad for next season.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has stated: ‘His situation was a cause for concern at Real Madrid, who decided to overhaul their project by appointing Jose Mourinho as manager, carrying out a squad overhaul, and strengthening positions where the current occupants had underperformed.

‘Valverde was one of those under scrutiny, and a possible transfer was not ruled out.

‘The aim was to find a replacement and generate revenue despite his value dropping by €40 million from one season to the next: from €130 million to the current €90 million.

‘Despite this background, Mourinho considers him essential to his project.

‘His physical prowess, aggression, and defensive commitment are qualities the Portuguese manager values ​​highly.

‘He’s an all-rounder who adapts to different positions without needing to be the team’s leader.

‘Added to this is his long stride to break lines and his arrival in the opposition’s penalty area with a devastating shot.

‘Mourinho wants to rediscover the form that has been lost along the way.

‘The Portuguese manager is in charge, and the club accepts his decision to keep him on the team, even though they question his status as captain following Carvajal’s departure.

‘This presents an opportunity for the Uruguayan, who at 27 years old must seize it and reclaim his undisputed starting position, as he has been in recent years.’

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Rio Ferdinand tells Aurelien Tchouameni to join Man Utd

While Mourinho wants Valverde to stay, Madrid are willing to sell Tchouameni in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Madrid have informed Tchouameni that there is no guarantee that he will be a regular in the first team under Mourinho next season.

Madrid are going all out to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on Tchouameni, who is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has openly pleaded to Tchouameni to move to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “My biggest thing about it (Mourinho going to Real Madrid) is – are United going to get Tchouameni?

“Because I keep seeing that talked about, and he’d be one of the first midfielders on my list if we had a possibility of getting someone to go in there to replace Casemiro. Tchouameni would be that guy.

“Do you know what? I know I’ve been sitting here saying that Jose is going to be the man to reintegrate Tchouameni and Valverde together and keep them at Real Madrid.

“But I’ve got to say, if Tchouameni has a half a sniff of getting out of that club, Man Utd have to be the first team at the door knocking and make sure he can’t even talk to anybody else.

“Get him signed, sealed, delivered.”

Ferdinand added: “I know we’ve had a few conversations in private, but man, I know you watch the show.

“Looking down the lens right now at you, there’s only one club for you, man. If you’re looking to leave Real Madrid, we are the club.

“Man Utd are the club. If you want to make it happen, make the call. That’s what I’ll do.”

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