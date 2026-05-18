‘Here we go’ for Real Madrid as Jose Mourinho plots TRIPLE signing

Fabrizio Romano has given Jose Mourinho’s spectacular return to Real Madrid his ‘here we go’ confirmation, and ‘The Special One’ could kickstart his second spell at the Bernabeu with three signings, according to reports.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to sack head coach Alvaro Arbeloa following a second successive trophyless campaign and hire Mourinho as his replacement. The Portuguese, who was previously in charge of Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013, has been tasked with fixing Madrid’s broken dressing room.

He must get players such as Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras to make up. Mourinho also needs to get the fans supporting Kylian Mbappe once again.

We confirmed on May 9 that Mourinho has already discussed the likes of Tchouameni, Valverde and Mbappe with Perez, and an agreement for the 63-year-old to return is now in place.

Romano wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO!

‘All terms have been verbally agreed between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid, waiting to sign all documents.

‘Plan for initial two-year deal, JM to travel to Madrid after Real-Bilbao game.

‘The Special One is back.’

Madrid had been linked with other coaches such as Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps, but Perez instead decided to raid Benfica for Mourinho. Perez believes the two-time Champions League winner has the best chance of getting Madrid’s Galacticos back in line.

Central midfield is a priority for Mourinho, with Manchester City star Rodri having been identified as a key target.

But AS report that Mourinho and Madrid have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign his City team-mate Bernardo Silva in a shock twist.

Silva, who lifted the FA Cup with City on Saturday, will soon be a free agent as he will end his phenomenal spell at the Etihad.

Barcelona are big admirers of the creative midfielder and have been linked with him for several years, but Mourinho could complete a stunning hijack for Madrid.

Such a move would see Mourinho immediately restart his antics of causing Barca huge problems, just as he did during his first spell in the Spanish capital.

Returning to Rodri, we can confirm the Spaniard remains a target for Madrid, though City are making an aggressive push to stop him from leaving.

Madrid have been linked with signing a new forward in recent weeks, but Defensa Central report that they have decided against an attacking addition.

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Real Madrid opt against striker signing

They have been linked with players such as City talisman Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, but such names are not on their radar for this summer.

Madrid will rely on the returning Endrick to bolster their attacking ranks, while moving for a new centre-half and right-back instead.

David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are both leaving on free transfers, while there are concerns over the long-term fitness of Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao.

In terms of central defence, Madrid have been credited with interest in Tottenham Hotspur speedster Micky van de Ven, Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck and Jon Martin of Real Sociedad.

We revealed on May 9 that an approach has been made for City’s Josko Gvardiol, while Madrid are also looking into bringing Como’s Jacobo Ramon back to the club.

At right-back, Madrid have been linked with Brentford’s Michael Kayode, Tottenham star Pedro Porro and Kyriani Sabbe of Club Brugge.