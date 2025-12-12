Real Madrid learn Jurgen Klopp stance as Xabi Alonso to Liverpool timeline emerges

As Xabi Alonso is given three matches to save his managerial job at Real Madrid amid a journalist’s claim about eventually taking charge of Liverpool in two years’ time, Jurgen Klopp’s stance on becoming the new manager at Estadio Bernabeu has come to light.

Alonso is still the Real Madrid manager despite the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Bernabeu in the Champions League in midweek. The performance of the team, combined with the players’ attitude towards Alonso, stopped Madrid president Florentino Perez from welding the axe, but the former Liverpool midfielder is now out of the woods yet.

According to AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, ‘the real decision window’ on the future of Alonso will come after the next three games.

Madrid will take on Alaves away from home in LaLiga on Sunday before facing Talavera in the Copa del Rey last-32 next Wednesday.

Los Blancos will lock horns with Sevilla at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on December 20, before a mid-season winter break.

Jurgen Klopp stance on becoming Real Madrid manager

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, Madrid have made former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a managerial target should they decide to get rid of Alonso.

Klopp, who stepped down as the Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, has been working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH since January 2025.

According to Oliver Mintzlaff, who is the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH, Klopp has no immediate plans to step back into football management.

The Athletic’s German football correspondent, Seb Stafford-Bloor, has quoted Mintzlaff as saying when asked about Madrid and Klopp rumours: “Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment.

“Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible.

“But I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has, and how much he wants to develop further.

“Therefore, I’m completely relaxed.”

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool timeline mooted

Alonso turned down the chance to replace Klopp at Liverpool and stayed at Bayer Leverkusen, before stepping down at the German club to become the new Madrid manager at the end of last season.

French journalist Juliens Laurens does not envisage Alonso replacing Arne Slot at Anfield right now, but he believes that it could become a reality in two years’ time.

Laurens said on ESPN FC when asked if Liverpool will replace Slot with Alonso: “Not now, I don’t think so.

“I think they will give Slot more time to turn things around, once the Mo Salah issue has been resolved, whatever that is, I think they still believe that Slot can turn things around. I don’t think right now they’re thinking about changes anywhere.

Laurens added: “Maybe in two years’ time. I still think Xabi Alonso will be a Liverpool head coach/manager, but I don’t think right now if he gets sacked they will move straight in for him.”

Real Madrid face Chelsea competition for Dayot Upamecano

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid are facing competition from Chelsea for Dayot Upamecano.

Having decided to abandon their pursuit of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, Madrid have now focused on bringing Upamecano to Estadio Bernabeu.

Upamecano is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Los Blancos’ plan is to secure his services on a free transfer next summer.

However, we understand that Chelsea have now joined the race for Upamecano, and so have Manchester City.

There is interest in Upamecano from Liverpool as well, with the defending Premier League champions keen on bringing in a new centre-back in 2026.

Sources have indicated that, while signing a new deal with Bayern is by far the most likely scenario at this point, clubs such as Chelsea, Man City, Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona are not giving up on the prospect of securing the services of the France international centre-back.

Man City stance on selling Erling Haaland to Real Madrid

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man City are not planning to sell Erling Haaland to Madrid, should Los Blancos come calling.

We understand that Madrid are keen on signing a new centre-forward in 2026, with Haaland a player that the Spanish powerhouse like.

However, with Haaland under contract at Man City until 2034, the Premier League club are under no pressure to sell the Norway international striker.

We can also understand that Man City are convinced that Haaland is not looking to make the switch to the Bernabeu right now.

Double Real Madrid exit

Sky Germany has reported VfB Stuttgart’s interest in Gonzalo Garcia.

Garcia is the second-choice striker at Madrid behind Kylian Mbappe and has managed just one start each in LaLiga and the Champions League under Alonso so far this season.

The 21-year-old Spanish striker is said to be German club Stuttgart’s ‘top target’ for the January transfer window, with Madrid reported to be ‘more inclined towards a loan deal’.

Antonio Rudiger has also been linked with an exit from Madrid in the middle of the season.

Rudiger is out of contract at the Spanish and European powerhouse next summer, and no new deal is in place.

According to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray are keen on signing the former Chelsea defender in January.