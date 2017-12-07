Real Madrid, Juve the only option as Chelsea star’s contract talks stall

Real Madrid and Juventus have both been alerted by the news that Thibaut Courtois’ contract talks at Chelsea have hit an impasse.

The Belgium star’s current deal runs out in 2019 and the Blues would sooner him leave for a transfer fee in 2018 rather than lose him for nothing a year later.

Courtois has been in contract talks with the club in recent months but things have reached an impasse and the Stamford Bridge outfit fear they will have to part company with their number one, according to the report in Don Balon.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

Should Courtois move it will likely be for a world record fee for a goalkeeper, while he will also be in line for a huge pay rise as Juve and Real get ready to do battle for the player.

Real chief Florentino Perez has targeted Courtois as a replacement for Keylor Navas, while Juve are after a long-term successor for veteran Gianluigi Buffon, who turns 40 early in the new year.