Real Madrid wowed by Brighton sensation with TWO Seagulls stars targeted – Exclusive

Real Madrid have been keeping a close eye on Brighton this season, with teenage defender Luka Vuskovic among the players to have caught their attention, although TEAMtalk can reveal he is not the main focus of their attention.

The Seagulls have made a stunning start to the new campaign, as they currently sit second in the Premier League table, five points behind reigning champions Arsenal.

They are far and away the leading scorers in English football’s top flight and have also conceded just seven goals in their 10 outings under Fabian Hürzeler.

One of their reasons for Brighton‘s impressive start to the season has been the form of midfielder Chema Andres, who has made a strong start to life on the south coast after joining from Bundesliga side Stuttgart over the summer.

And, while Vuskovic continues to attract plenty of attention of his own, after swapping Tottenham for Brighton in the summer, sources in Spain have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Andres remains the main focus of Real’s attention when they watch Brighton.

The 21-year-old midfielder, like Vuskovic, has made an excellent start to his career at the Amex, having joined Real’s academy at the age of just 13.

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Real Madrid have eyes on Andres return

Spanish sources believe the LaLiga giants have some form of buy-back arrangement within a complex deal involving Stuttgart, although Brighton have previously pushed back against that suggestion.

Real are now giving serious consideration to bringing Andres back to the Santiago Bernabeu, potentially alongside former academy team-mate Jacobo Ramon.

Ramon has also been impressing in Italy with Como, where he has been playing alongside Nico Paz, another former Real Madrid youngster who could yet return to the Spanish capital.

Real are therefore keeping a close watch on the progress of several players who have developed away from the Bernabeu, with Andres and Ramon both firmly on their radar.

While Vuskovic has emerged as another name of interest, Andres is currently the player driving Real Madrid’s attention towards Brighton.

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