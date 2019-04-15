Real Madrid knocked back as Man Utd set out huge demands for star

Real Madrid have been told that they must pay a whopping €150million fee if they wish to land Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, a report claims.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Bernabeu with the rumours intensifying since countryman Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as manager.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he can not see Pogba playing for a different club next season.

However, recent reports have suggested that United must finish in the top four if they are to secure the midfielder’s future, while on Sunday it was claimed that the Red Devils will offer Pogba the captaincy in a desperate plea to convince him to stay.

Now, Spanish outlet Marca have provided their own update on the situation, by claiming that United want to extend his current contract beyond 2021.

In addition, the club has reportedly argued that the sacking of Jose Mourinho should mean he no longer has any issues at the club, but talks have been put on hold for at least a month.

However, Pogba for his part is still intrigued about the idea of playing under Zidane at Real Madrid, but United have told Mino Raiola that he will not be allowed to facilitate his client’s exit easily.

Los Blancos would reportedly have to spend huge money to bring the former Juventus man to the Spanish capital, and the ‘operation starting point’ is described as €150million.

Zidane wants Real to go all-in if possible, but it is believes that the club are also looking at alternatives in case Pogba’s valuation is deemed unaffordable or if United choose not to sell regardless.

