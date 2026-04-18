Kylian Mbappe is accused of ‘filling the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness’

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit insists Kylian Mbappe has “filled the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness” since his arrival.

It has been a turbulent season at the Bernabeu, with Xabi Alonso sacked in January after rumours that there was discontent amongst the players over team selection and tactics.

Real Madrid are currently nine points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona and exited the Champions League 6-4 on aggregate against Bayern Munich in midweek.

It was Real Madrid’s fourth disappointing result in a row since Mbappe returned to the starting XI after a minor injury, and the France international has come in for criticism.

Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid and Man City home and away in Mbappe’s absence before losing twice to Bayern Munich and gaining just one point from La Liga matches against Mallorca and Girona.

And, despite not completely blaming Mbappe, compatriot Petit thinks the France international has brought a “selfishness” into the Real Madrid dressing room, similar to the one at Paris Saint-Germain before he left.

Petit said on RMC Sport: “It’s not solely Mbappe’s fault. But his arrival filled the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness. It’s a fiasco.”

On PSG now being one of the best teams in the world without Mbappe, Petit added: “The timing really works against him. Since PSG have been playing like a team, they have been phenomenal. They are all united, like the fingers of a hand.”

Petit blames Camavinga more for the defeat against Bayern Munich in midweek with Real Madrid looking good before the French midfielder was sent off.

The former Arsenal midfielder continued: “If anyone needs to be blamed, it’s Camavinga. His foul was catastrophic.

“At that point in the game (the 86th minute), the red card was very harsh, but unfortunately the referee (Slavko Vincic) was simply applying the rules. Real always hide behind the referee’s performance.”

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Radio Marca analyst Sergio Valentin insists that Mbappe is “not the crux of the problem” for Real Madrid with the Frenchmna having strengths and weaknesses like any other player.

Valentin explained: “Kylian Mbappe put in a lot of defensive work against Bayern Munich… but the question is: did Real Madrid win? When the team’s problems are reduced to Mbappe not defending, it seems as though all the blame is being placed on him alone, whereas the truth is that this is not the crux of the problem.”

The Spanish analyst added that “Mbappe, like every player, has strengths and weaknesses, and no one is immune to criticism within the team.”

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