The online petition calling for Kylian Mbappe’s departure from Real Madrid this summer has hit an astonishing new mark, although a highly-rated Bernabeu star has given his backing to the under-fire attacker.

Mbappe has found himself at the centre of a storm at the Estadio Bernabeu following a series of events that have soured his relationship with the Los Blancos faithful.

Despite scoring 85 goals and chalking up 11 assists in 100 appearances for Real Madrid, the France international’s relationship with the fans has hit an all-time low.

Following the club’s exit from the Champions League, which was effectively their last opportunity to win silverware this season, Mbappe then picked up a hamstring injury.

The fallout from that injury led to the 27-year-old being heavily criticised for going on a break to Italy with his partner, while undergoing his recovery, and images appearing on social media of him having a great time while Real were struggling in his absence.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has also been accused of having “filled the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness” since his arrival back in 2024.

And the petition calling for his exit, which had an initial target of 200,000, has now remarkably surged past 73million – although how many of them are actually Real fans is unclear.

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Endrick gives his backing to Mbappe

Despite all the noise calling for Mbappe to move on this summer, Real Madrid star Endrick, who is currently on loan with Lyon in France, has given his backing to the French superstar.

The teenage Brazilian forward, who our sources can reveal has been the subject of Arsenal and Chelsea enquiries ahead of the summer window, thinks Mbappe’s value to the side is beyond comparison.

Having shared a dressing room with the World Cup winner before his temporary switch to France, Endrick remains convinced that Mbappe has a role at Real for years to come.

Speaking to SoFoot, the attacking sensation, who has 15 goal involvements with Lyon this season, said: “I don’t care about what people say about Mbappe. I hope he wins the Golden Boot again.

“What I see is that he’s helping Real Madrid by scoring a lot of goals”.

Despite Endrick’s stance on Mbappe’s future, the fans are clearly having their say and it will be interesting to see what, if any, action Florentino Perez takes in the summer – especially with no-nonsense Jose Mourinho closing in on a spectacular return to Real Madrid.