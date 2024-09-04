Real Madrid hero opens up on next move, as Florentino Perez gives Endrick new ‘promise’

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has shut down one transfer possibility when speaking about his future, while Florentino Perez has reportedly reached a new agreement with Endrick.

Carvajal came through the Real Madrid academy and has played for the La Liga giants all of his career, other than a one-year spell with Bayer Leverkusen. The right-back will go down in Real Madrid history, having made over 420 appearances for the club and helped them win plenty of silverware.

Madrid have won an unprecedented six Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Spanish Super Cups while Carvajal has been in the side.

The Spain international – who helped his nation win this year’s Euros, too – broke the deadlock for Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final, a game his team went on to win 2-0 to continue their incredible dominance in the competition.

However, Carvajal is coming towards the end of his illustrious career with Los Blancos. He is now 32 years old and Madrid president Perez is already on the hunt for potential successors, with Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold one option.

Plus, Carvajal’s contract expires at the end of the season and it is unclear whether it will be renewed.

In a new interview with The Athletic, the serial winner was asked to provide some more insight into his future plans.

MLS is a possibility as Carvajal does not intend to play for another European club. “When I decide not to be at Real Madrid, I’m not going to play in Europe and the alternatives are much reduced,” he said, adding to his reputation as a Madrid great.

Real Madrid latest: Dani Carvajal to consider MLS, Saudi options

When asked about potentially heading to MLS, Saudi Arabia or Qatar next, the full-back responded: “It’s a possibility. Exactly, it would be one of those three options.”

He continued: “I have until next summer on my contract. I’m not considering retirement at the moment.

“I talk about it with my family: I want to enjoy every game, every training session. As the years go by, you realise you have to give more value to every moment and enjoy it.

“The relationship I have with the club is very transparent, very clear. If both parties agree to continue, I hope to stay here for many years.”

Meanwhile, Madrid source Defensa Central have provided an update on Endrick’s situation at the Bernabeu. The 18-year-old striker is regarded as one of the best young players in the world, though he is currently behind Kylian Mbappe in the pecking order.

The report states that Perez has ‘promised’ Endrick his wages will be significantly increased if he can make a big impact for Madrid over the next few years.

Endrick’s current contract is worth a reported £32,000 a week and runs until June 2030, but it might not be long before he is offered £50-100k a week or possibly even more.

Perez’s strategy is similar to the one he employed with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, two players who also joined Madrid from Brazil and have gone on to become elite stars.

Brazil wonderkid Endrick made history on his league debut as he became the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in La Liga when he netted during the 3-0 home win over Real Valladolid.

Endrick has not found the back of the net since then, though he is operating on limited game time and must be given patience to adapt to his new surroundings.

Questions have been raised over how Carlo Ancelotti will play all of Mbappe, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham in the same team, while also ensuring that Endrick continues to develop.

However, Ancelotti is a fantastic man-manager and he should be able to get the balance right.

