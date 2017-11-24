Real Madrid laugh off ’embarrassing’ Arsenal bid for key frontman

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly branded Arsenal’s bid for one of their forwards “embarrasing”.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, the Real chief became angered as the Gunners submitted a £40million bid for striker Karim Benzema – well below the club’s valuation.

Arsenal are apparently planning a January swoop for the French international, who has has a disappointing start to the season with Los Blancos.

Benzema has netted just twice in his first 13 games and despite a brace against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League, there are still doubts surrounding his form.

The 29-year-old has been at the Bernabeu since 2009 and the report claims that he may be eyeing a change of scenery, sparking Arsene Wenger into action.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Perez had lost patience with certain members of his squad, including Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale and Benzema.

However, Diario Gol claims that Perez still sees the former Lyon man as one of the best centre-forwards in world football and wants to receive an adequate fee for him.

