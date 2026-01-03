Real Madrid have moved ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders, while Xabi Alonso’s side are also ‘weighing’ a spectacular move for a key Tottenham player, per reports.

Los Blancos boss Alonso has just about clung onto his job after enduring a turbulent first half of the season, but the club’s recruitment team are still working hard behind the scenes.

One of Real Madrid’s top transfer priorities is to bring in more youngsters who are capable of becoming superstars in the future.

With that in mind, they have set their sights on a supremely talented 19-year-old who has been shortlisted by a multitude of Premier League sides, including Liverpool and United.

But in perhaps more eye-catching news, recent reports suggest that Real Madrid are targeting one of Tottenham’s most important players, and it’s not Micky van de Ven this time.

Real Madrid want to sign ‘mega-talent’

AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit has exploded onto the footballing stage and Real Madrid have made him one of their top targets for the summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain.

Smit has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, while Dutch publication De Telegraaf has described him as a ‘diamond’ and a ‘mega-talent’.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central claim that Real Madrid have a key advantage over rival suitors, as Smit has supposedly said ‘YES’ to joining them.

The report has claimed that Smit is willing to join Real Madrid in a transfer next summer.

It has been stated that Madrid chief scout ‘Juni Calafat has already informed Real Madrid that Kees Smit is determined to sign next summer if they make a move for him’.

If true, this is bad news for Liverpool, United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, all of whom have registered interest in Smit.

It is not going to be a cheap deal, though, with sources telling our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that AZ will demand more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for Smit, with some in the Netherlands of the feeling that he could cost as much as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m).

Real Madrid plot spectacular Tottenham raid

Another area Real Madrid want to strengthen in is right-back, as Alonso reportedly wants more competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has failed to make the expected impact since his move from Liverpool.

According to Madrid Universal on X, ‘Real Madrid are weighing’ Tottenham right-back Porro.

The report has claimed that Los Blancos ‘believe that Alexander-Arnold needs competition, and they want a Spaniard as reinforcement.’

Porro cost Tottenham €45million (£39.2m, $53m) when he joined the north London club from Sporting CP in 2023.

The right-back has made 131 appearances for Tottenham so far in his career, scoring 11 goals and providing 24 assists in the process.

Porro is contracted until 2028, and it would be a huge shock for Spurs to consider selling him for any price mid-season.

But this isn’t the first time Porro has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, so there may be some truth to the claims that the Spanish giants are interested.

Their other right-back, Dani Carvajal, is past his prime at the age of 33.

Bellingham urges Real Madrid to sign England star

In other news, Jude Bellingham has reportedly urged Real Madrid to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

We have consistently stated that Manchester United have made the signing of Wharton a top priority, although Crystal Palace are not willing to sell him in January.

Liverpool are also interested in Wharton, with DaveOCKOP – a news outlet that specialises in the Reds – reporting in November 2025 that the defending Premier League champions ‘are holding initial talks to discuss signing Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton in 2026’.

However, Liverpool are facing a major obstacle, with Spanish outlet E-Noticies reporting that Bellingham has urged Madrid to sign his England international team-mate.

The Catalan media outlet has claimed that Bellingham has ‘asked’ Madrid to pay €80million (£69.7m, $93.8m) for Wharton and sign him from Palace.

