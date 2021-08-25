Real Madrid have learned what it would take to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer after seeing an opening bid for the Liverpool-linked forward rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup winner is the heir apparent to Cristiano Ronaldo and new teammate Lionel Messi’s status as the best player in the world. But as the football world was waiting to see him in action with Messi, it now seems we won’t get that chance.

That’s after the 22-year-old rejected PSG’s latest new contract offer. And with now less than 10 months left on his deal, PSG have changed their stance and are willing to sell.

The Ligue 1 club now have under a week to get a big fee for the player. If not, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

And should he come to the free agent’s table, then Liverpool are expected to firmly in the mix to sign him.

However, it seems increasingly likely they will be beaten to the punch. And with Real Madrid making an opening offer of €160m (£137m), they now know what is required to sign him.

According to ESPN , Real chief Florentino Perez will stop at nothing to land Mbappe. And having seen his opening gambit fail, he at least now knows there’s hope.

Indeed, having seen that opening offer ‘immediately rejected’ by PSG, the Parisian club ‘have finally shown a willingness to negotiate’.

Mbappe on the move? Speculation continues to grow over Kylian Mbappe's future as the Frenchman enters the final 12 months of his PSG contract.

And the report states they now have a price in mind that will convince them to sell. Furthermore, there’s an acceptance at PSG now that Mbappe will move on this summer.

And PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly willing to let Mbappe move on if his £171m (€200m) valuation is met.

That gives Perez food for thought before the window shuts. He could allow the 31 August deadline to pass and risk competing with Liverpool from January 1.

However, for all intents and purposes, his move to the Bernabeu is expected to go through before the summer window shuts.

PSG want Everton man as Mbappe replacement

PSG are reportedly lining up a move for Everton striker Richarlison as a potential replacement for Mbappe.

RMC Sport are certain that Mbappe will definitely quit Paris and state that Richarlison is his preferred replacement.

Indeed, the report adds that the Ligue 1 side have already made contact with the striker’s representatives.

The Brazilian, who scored five goals in Brazil’s gold medal-winning Olympic Games, has no buyout clause in his current contract. That deal runs out in 2024, meaning the Toffees hold all the aces over the fee for the player.

Richarlison was signed by Marco Silva from Watford in the summer of 2018 for a downpayment of £35million, scoringd 43 goals in 123 games on Merseyside.

If he did arrive in Paris it would complete a remarkable summer window for PSG. Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma all arrived on free transfers. Achraf Hakimi was also brought in from Inter Milan for £54million.

