Legendary Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has given his take on the early struggles Kylian Mbappe has had at The Bernabeu since his free transfer switch from PSG over the summer.

The France international sealed his long-awaited move to Real – a club he always dreamed of playing for – after allowing his contract with the Ligue 1 champions to expire.

And while Mbappe has made a solid start to life in Spain, scoring eight goals and adding two assists in 14 games in all competitions so far, there has still been plenty of criticism aimed in his direction.

It’s claimed that the 25-year-old’s overall performances have far too often left a lot to be desired, especially when it came to the recent home hammering Real suffered at the hands of runaway LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Benzema, who scored 354 goals for the club in 648 games, thinks there is a clear and obvious reason exists for Mbappe not taking Spanish football by storm so far.

Speaking during an interview with El Chiringuito TV, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, this week, Al-Ittihad star Benzema was drawn on his fellow countryman’s struggles in Madrid.

He explained: “For me, Mbappé is not a 9. He’s a left winger. But the problem is that at left wing, there’s Vinicius Jr.

“Mbappe knows that there is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid. At Madrid, you go two, three matches without goals, they’ll kill you.

“I think he has to learn to live with this. He has to put on a good impression in matches. Every match is a new one, and he has to score goals because they brought him to score goals only.”

READ MORE ➡️ Soccer players who moved into politics as 2024 US presidential election between Trump and Harris takes place

Latest Real Madrid news: Romano gives update on Vinicius Junior future / Alexander-Arnold deal on

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United and other big European clubs being linked to Vinicius Junior are “not even realistic” amid links to the Saudi Pro League, who “were prepared to do crazy things”.

As one of the best players in world football, links between huge clubs and Vinicius are rife at the moment. That he finished second in the Ballon d’Or in 2024 highlights his qualities as a player.

Of late, he has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, in England, as well as some big Saudi sides.

Transfer insider Romano has revealed that the likelihood of any European side going after him is unlikely at the moment.

Meanwhile, a concerning double update claims Liverpool are now aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to quit Anfield and move to Real Madrid next year, with two reasons cited for his decision – and with the Reds reported to have made a significant offer for the player they want to replace him.