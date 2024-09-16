Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has reportedly urged a £25 million-rated rising star to snub Manchester United and join him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Modric well into the twilight years of his illustrious career, Madrid are always on the lookout for more up-and-coming midfield talents.

Los Blancos already have Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde as options in the centre of the park, but one such Croatian prospect is now reportedly on their radar as well.

According to Fichajes, Modric has set his sights on compatriot and Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina. The report adds the former Tottenham ace has expressed his desire for Madrid to get ahead of other teams and recruit the 21-year-old.

However, they face competition from Man Utd, who are said to be looking for another midfielder to complement the work of talisman Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Despite that, Modric’s influence on Madrid’s decision could be ‘crucial’ if they choose to pursue the young Croatia international in January or next summer. After losing out to Leny Yoro’s signature, the La Liga team may be determined to win this race.

The ‘next Luka Modric’

Since making his debut for Dinamo in the 2020/21 season, the 5ft 8in player has played 127 times for the Croatian side’s first-team, scoring 16 goals and bagging 32 assists along the way.

He has been noted for his ability as a playmaker and for his creativity, as well as being likened to 39-year-old Modric and new Barcelona recruit Dani Olmo.

Croatian sports agent Zdravko Mamic recently told Mozzart Sport: “There’s another little one. Martin Baturina, who is the rank of Modric or Olmo.

“Time will tell if he is better or worse because he also needs luck. We stood behind Modric and Olmo and that’s why they did what they did. This kid was better than the two of them in those years.”

While United have reportedly scouted him and Arsenal, Chelsea, and Fiorentina have been linked with the youngster, it looked like he could be heading to the Championship this summer.

That is because Leeds United reportedly had a £25m (€29.6m / $33m) bid accepted for his services but the player, whose contract runs until 2028, was not keen on the move.

The state of play at Man Utd

The Red Devils allowed fringe players Hannibal and Donny van de Beek to leave Old Trafford this summer, while securing the marquee signing of defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

He joins a midfield contingent of Fernandes, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Toby Collyer, and more, under manager Erik ten Hag – who is seemingly a defeat away from inching closer to the sack.

While on paper that looks like a good mix of quality, experience, and youth – some may be heading for the United exit door in not too long.

Eriksen is out of contract next summer, fellow 32-year-old Casemiro has been repeatedly criticised for his waning performances and the club have been trying to offload him; while Mount has proven to be an underwhelming signing thus far.

Therefore, some extra legs and quality in their midfield – perhaps in the form of Baturina – could be a shrewd move going forward.

According to FBRef, the Croat was in the top 20 per cent among attacking midfielders and wingers in last season’s Europa League for progressive passes and carries, ball recoveries, and was in the top 21st percentile for successful take-ons.

While the Croatian league is significantly weaker than La Liga or the Premier League, getting the seal of approval from a player like Modric is no joke. He may be worth a punt as a result.