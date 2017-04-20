Real Madrid have Prem keeper ‘Plan B’ if De Gea efforts fail

Real Madrid have reportedly lined-up another Premier League goalkeeper if a £60million bid for David De Gea fails this summer.

The Spanish giants are set to launch what would be a world record bid for a keeper and are confident they can finally lure their man back to Madrid.

Indeed, a Real source told The Sun: “De Gea is the top priority. We expect him to come this summer.”

If the deal does happen it will totally eclipse the £32.7m paid by Juventus to Parma to land Gigi Buffon back in 2001.

However, should De Gea opt to stay in Manchester, which looks unlikely, or United play hardball over the transfer then Real have targeted another former Atletico stopper in Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as an alternative.

There should be no real panic from Blues fans though as it would be a major surprise if De Gea didn’t move back to Spain this summer, having seen a deal fall through at the last minute in 2015.

United are also actively looking for a new goalkeeper and seem to be coming to terms with the future loss of their number one.