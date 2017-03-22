Real Madrid ‘line up major swap deal’ to get Man City star

Real Madrid have proposed a swap deal with Manchester City in their pursuit to sign a long-standing target.

The Los Blancos have reportedly offered City attacking midfielder Isco in a bid secure a deal for Sergio Aguero.

The transfer would see both out-of-favour players switch clubs, according to a report in the Express.

Aguero has struggled to become a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola’s side since the Spanish boss took the reigns last summer.

Despite scoring 13 goals this season, the 28-year-old has been used sparingly, starting just 17 games. He lost his place in the starting eleven to Gabriel Jesus before the Brazilian was ruled out for three months with injury last month.

Guardiola’s use of Aguero has seen speculation over the Argentine’s future at the club grow, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham linked with a shock move for the striker.

However, Real hope to lure him to the Bernabeu by offering Isco in return.

Similarly to Aguero’s situation, the midfielder has struggled to hold down a first-team spot at the La Liga side this season, starting just 13 times.

And during an alleged meeting between Real president Florentino Perez and City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak last week, a swap deal between Aguero and Isco was proposed.

However, City will face competition over Isco, with Spanish radio station Rac1 linking Barcelona with a move for the midfielder.

According to journalist Diego Torres, “Barca have been in contact with Isco to show their interest, because his contract ends in June 2018 and will be free from next January.”