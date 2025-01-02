Real Madrid line up stunning triple signing after Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool rocked again by new Florentino Perez transfer strategy

Real Madrid hope Trent Alexander-Arnold will quickly be followed into the Bernabeu by three Spaniards

Real Madrid have adopted a bold new transfer strategy that could result in three high profile stars following Trent Alexander-Arnold into the Bernabeu, and Liverpool could lose out twice in quick succession, according to a report.

Real Madrid have installed Alexander-Arnold, 26, as their No 1 transfer target for 2025. Los Blancos made an official enquiry into the right-back’s signing on New Year’s Eve, though Liverpool quickly insisted their vice-captain is not for sale.

Real Madrid are willing to pay for the player in January to speed up his arrival by six months. Various reports have claimed they’re willing to put around £20m on the table, while a fresh update from The Daily Mirror claims a second approach this month is being considered.

If Liverpool stick to their guns and refuse to entertain a sale, Real Madrid hope to forge a pre-contract agreement with the Englishman. Doing so would result in Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer.

But according to an update from Spanish outlet Real Madrid Confidencial, Alexander-Arnold could be the first of four major arrivals in the summer. What’s more, Liverpool may once again come out on the losing end of a transfer tussle with Los Blancos.

It’s claimed Real president, Florentino Perez, wants to ‘Spanishize’ his club over the coming years. The bulk of Real Madrid’s higher profile players over recent times have been imports.

Bitter rivals Barcelona, meanwhile, continue to churn out Spanish superstars like Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

As such, Perez wants to redress the balance by bringing in a raft of Spanish stars and three players are in the club’s sights – Miguel Gutierrez, Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams.

Real Madrid plotting triple Spanish coup

All three Spanish stars are wanted in the summer window. The most eye-catching name on that list – at least from a Liverpool perspective – is Zubimendi.

Liverpool identified the Real Sociedad midfielder as the perfect player to pull the strings in an Arne Slot midfield last summer.

The Reds were willing to meet his €60m release clause, though Zubimendi rejected the club in favour of remaining in Spain.

Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi has maintained. It’s TEAMtalk’s understanding that Slot’s side would jump at the chance to make a second attempt if Zubimendi indicated he were willing to leave Real Sociedad.

However, recent reports in England claimed Zubimendi still looks unfavourably on moving to the Premier League. And per Real Madrid Confidencial’s update as well as a separate report from AS, Los Blancos hope to succeed where Liverpool failed.

And encouragingly for Real Madrid, it’s now claimed Zubimendi ‘understands he needs to take a step forward in his career.’ Unfortunately for Liverpool, that next step is expected to be taken within Spain.

Left-back Gutierrez, 23, has shone for Girona since being sold by Real Madrid in 2022. His deal contains a release clause worth €35m, though Real Madrid can re-sign the Spaniard for a much reduced fee through a buy-back clause.

Real Madrid remain keen on adding Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies to their ranks too, though it’s strongly suggested both he and Gutierrez could arrive and it’s not a case of one or the other from the left-backs.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Davies is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid. However, Bayern Munich remain hopeful of convincing the Canadian to sign an extension in Bavaria.

Nico Williams, meanwhile, can be plucked from Athletic Bilbao via a €58m release clause.

