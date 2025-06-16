Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool, according to a Spanish report, but Los Blancos are determined to bring another Anfield star to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and have been very active this summer. While Los Blancos have signed centre-back Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Premier League champions have secured the services of right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and have a club-record agreement in place for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

There has also been a managerial change at Madrid, with former Los Blancos and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti as the manager at the end of last season.

One of the areas that Alonso has identified to strengthen in the summer transfer window is left-back.

Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are the two options at left-back at the moment, but neither of them is world-class.

Madrid are actively trying to sign former Manchester United left-back Alvaro Carreras, but the Spanish giants are unable to meet Benfica’s demands.

Defensa Central has reported that Liverpool star Robertson has been presented as an option to Madrid.

The Scotland international left-back’s agent has ‘offered’ the Liverpool left-back to several European teams that are looking for a left-back.

Madrid were ‘the first on the list to receive a call from a British intermediary offering the Scottish defender’s services’, according to the report.

‘No, thank you’, was the response from Madrid to the prospect of signing Robertson, who had an underwhelming season for Liverpool on a personal level despite the Reds winning the Premier League title.

Defensa Central has noted that Madrid’s city-rivals, Atletico Madrid are keen on a summer deal for Robertson, adding that Los Blancos’ rejection could lead the 31-year-old Scotsman to make the move to the Metropolitano Stadium this summer.

With Hungary international left-back Milos Kerkez set to join Liverpool from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, Robertson will lose his status as the number one for that spot in Arne Slot’s team next season.

Robertson has been on the books of Liverpool since 2017 and is under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid eye Ibrahima Konate deal – report

While Madrid do not think that Robertson is good enough for their team, the left-back’s Liverpool team-mate Ibrahima Konate is very much on their radar.

Konate is one of Liverpool’s best players and was a star in Slot’s team last season, as the Reds won the Premier League title with relative ease.

The France international central defender is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season.

Although Liverpool are trying to convince Konate to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield, Madrid are keen on securing his services on a free transfer in the summer of 2026, according to Marca.

While Madrid also have Arsenal and France international centre-back William Saliba on their radar, Los Blancos would love to bring Konate as well to the Santiago Bernabeu, especially for free.

