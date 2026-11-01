Trent Alexander-Arnold preference between Liverpool and Bayern Munich emerges after Real Madrid reach sale decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s preference between a return to Liverpool and a move to Bayern Munich has been revealed by a German source, with TEAMtalk understanding that Real Madrid are willing to let the former Anfield star leave.

On October 19, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool and Bayern’s interest in Alexander-Arnold.

Sources have told us that Alexander-Arnold is considering his future at Real Madrid after falling behind Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries in the right-back pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho.

Valverde is a midfielder by trade, but Mourinho has been deploying the Uruguayan star at right-back in recent games.

We understand that although Madrid are not actively looking to get rid of Alexander-Arnold, the Spanish and European giants would consider a reasonable offer should he fail to impress in the upcoming weeks and months.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at Los Blancos until 2031.

The 28-year-old England international right-back has made 42 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, providing eight assists in the process.

Space | ™, a German football-centric X account with 28,000 followers, has now claimed that Alexander-Arnold prefers a Liverpool return to playing for German giants Bayern.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold prefers Liverpool to Bayern Munich

The account posted on X at 11:48am on October 31: “EXCL: Bayern Munich have been informed, amid their ongoing pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, which I was the first to report several months ago, that #LFC have now emerged as a concrete option for the England international.

“Alexander-Arnold is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season should his current situation and the sporting circumstances surrounding him fail to improve.

“Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool, England’s grandest and most illustrious footballing institution, are understood to be his preferred destinations, with a potential departure from the Spanish capital becoming an increasingly realistic scenario.

“Bayern Munich regard Alexander-Arnold as a pivotal figure for their long-term sporting project, viewing him as the player capable of finally filling the void left by the legendary Philipp Lahm and establishing himself as a defining presence on the right side of their defence for years to come.

“Vincent Kompany has already held discussions with the player, outlining his vision and the role he could occupy within the team, with the prospect of combining Alexander-Arnold’s exceptional passing range and creativity with Michael Olise’s attacking qualities particularly appealing to the Bayern hierarchy.

“The German champions remain firmly committed to their pursuit and believe they can present a compelling sporting proposition, with the player himself not having ruled out a move to Munich.

“Nevertheless, the prevailing feeling within Bayern Munich is that Alexander-Arnold would currently lean towards a return to his boyhood club Liverpool, the institution that shaped his career and gave him the platform to establish himself among the finest players of his generation, should both opportunities materialise.

“#LFC are exploring the possibility of bringing their former player back to Anfield, although there remains serious, and I emphasise serious, hesitation within the club over how such a reunion would be received by supporters following the circumstances of his departure.

“Bayern remain firmly committed to securing his signature and continue to position themselves as serious contenders, but Liverpool are increasingly optimistic about the prospect of bringing Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield and are actively exploring whether the conditions for a reunion can be established, with the England international currently prioritising a return to his boyhood club over a move to Munich should he leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, although much will ultimately depend on developments in the Spanish capital over the coming months.”

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