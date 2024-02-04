Real Madrid join Liverpool, Chelsea in race for Newcastle stalwart as plan emerges to replace club legend

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to rival the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly one of the Magpies’ most important players and played a key role in their success last season.

Guimaraes has made 22 Premier League appearances so far this term, netting one goal and making four assists in the process.

Despite his importance to Newcastle, Eddie Howe has admitted in recent weeks that he may be forced to sell key players like him amid the club’s financial concerns.

“I can’t offer any assurance on [not selling Guimaraes and others],” Howe said last month.

“Regardless of our Financial Fair Play situation or financial situation that would be the case because you can never tell what is going to happen in football.”

Guimaraes’ contract at St James’ Park includes a £100m release clause. He would be open to a departure if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all registered an interest in signing the Brazilian in the summer.

Now, it seems that another of Europe’s biggest clubs have joined the race for Guimaraes’ signature.

Real Madrid consider summer swoop for Guimaraes

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid are ‘interested in signing Guimaraes as a replacement for Luka Modric.’

The 38-year-old Croatia international is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to sign an extension.

Modric has been at the centre of Madrid’s success since joining from Tottenham back in 2012.

He’s made 513 appearances in total for the Spanish giants, netting 38 goals, contributing 83 assists and lifting an incredible 23 major trophies, including five Champions League titles.

Modric is, however, past his best and Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring in a replacement for him.

Madrid would be able to afford Guimaraes’ £100m release clause, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make a move for him in the summer.

It’s claimed that Los Blancos have ‘had their eye on the midfielder for a while now’ and feel he would be an ‘ideal fit for their club if Modric does leave.’

Newcastle are ‘determined to keep Guimaraes at the club’ but will struggle to keep hold of him if Madrid do match his release clause.

