Liverpool intend to renew contract talks with Ibrahima Konate as a matter of urgency, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the transfer guru making clear Real Madrid’s admiration and with the defender’s main ‘priority’ now coming to light.

The French defender has formed a rock-solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence and their understanding alongside one another was a key factor in why Arne Slot’s side conceded just 41 goals in their 38 games last season as they romped to Premier League title glory.

Sadly, there remains a danger that Konate could be ripped away from Anfield, with his deal now having less than a year to run and with the Reds very much wary of avoiding a repeat of the situation that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold walk away at the end of his deal as a free agent.

Indeed, Real Madrid are very much aware of the 26-year-old’s situation and with Xabi Alonso having reportedly made clear both his interest in Konate and in his own desires to strengthen the heart of his defence, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

However, despite so far failing to agree a new deal with the player and having first held talks over an extension as far back as last autumn, Romano has revealed the Reds are now ready to try again to find common ground and extend the 26-year-old’s stay.

Furthermore, the transfer guru, speaking on his YouTube channel, is adamant that the Reds have no plans to sell the player this summer and would seemingly rather run the risk of letting his contract run down.

“I can tell you guys that they [Liverpool] are still not opening the doors for this summer for Ibrahima Konate to go to Real Madrid,” Romano revealed.

“What I can tell you is that Real Madrid really like the player, he’s really appreciated internally, he’s also been discussed internally with staff and management, but at the moment there is no bid to Liverpool because they are not opening the doors to an exit for Konate this summer.

“In case they decide to open the door let’s see what Real Madrid will do. But Liverpool still hope to try and reach an agreement with Konate in the next months.

“They were close around October, November, then the story changed with Konate and his agents,” Romano added. “It has always been a strange negotiation with ups and downs. Now Liverpool are still hoping to convince Konate to stay, but Real Madrid are following the situation closely.”

Konate future: Journalist reveals where Liverpool star’s future lies

Reports in Spain have strongly suggested Konate has already said yes to a move to the Bernabeu and has made it clear to Anfield chiefs that he will not extend his stay at Anfield.

However, journalist David Lynch, who specialises in all things Liverpool FC, is adamant the player’s ‘priority’ remains on negotiating a new deal at Anfield first, despite his admission that talks have gotten somewhat ‘stuck’.

“Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that! But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment,” Lynch stated.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

“The player is not desperate to get out of Liverpool or desperate to go to Real Madrid, it’s not that kind of situation just yet, but they will have to put a contract on the table that is attractive to the player and, as of yet, that hasn’t happened.”

Konate currently earns a salary in the region of £70,000 a week at Anfield; a figure he agreed when first arriving from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal in summer 2021.

And according to our sources, the player is seeking an extension worth at least double that amount and potentially as high as £200,000 a week – a figure he feels he is worth given the success he has enjoyed at Anfield.

Meanwhile, two separate sources have suggested Liverpool could mount a raid on a Premier League rival this summer to sign their prized winger should Luis Diaz depart.

And while much of the focus has centred on a move for Rodrigo of late, both Ian Doyle and our Fraser Fletcher suggest a move a lot closer to home could be on the cards instead to sign a winger Jamie Carragher described as ‘frightening’.

On the subject of Rodrygo, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has given Liverpool a taste of what they can expect to get if they manage to follow through and secure the signing of the Real Madrid superstar.

Elsewhere, Slot has not given up on the prospect of signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer, according to a reliable source, despite the Reds on Wednesday confirming the signing of Hugo Ekitike in a deal that takes their spending soaring through the £268m (€309m, $363m) mark.

