Real Madrid make Luka Jovic decision after Arsenal make their move

Luka Jovic has been told he will be given another season to prove himself and that Real Madrid will resist any urge they have to sell him this summer amid claims he has been targeted by Arsenal.

The Gunners are reported to be scouring the market for a potential new frontman amid ondoing doubts surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been linked with Barcelona and Inter Milan, among others.

And while Aubameyang has moved to silence fears he could move on when the summer window opens, the Gunners are understood to be keeping their eye on the market for potential replacements should the prolific Gabon striker be sold.

According to reports in Spain, one man who has caught their eye is Serbian striker Jovic, who moved to the Bernabeu last summer but has struggled to settle in his new surroundings.

Jovic earned a big-money move to Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer after scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The move was billed as a crucial part of Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild up top following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but the Serbia international has only netted twice and assisted two other goals in 24 outings.

As such, he has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks as Los Blancos look to eithetr cut their losses on the striker, or send him out on loan for a season to rebuild his confidence, depending on what report you read.

However, AS now reckons Arsenal have sounded Jovic out over a possible move to Emirates Stadium this summer, with Arsenal open to either a loan deal or a permanent transfer dependent on Real’s stance.

However, the publication claims any approach will be rejected by Real, who are ready to give the striker another season to prove his worth to Zidane.

As per the report, part of Real’s thinking is because the Spanish giants accept that attracting a big-money replacement this summer will not prove an easy task due to the current economic uncertanties in the game.

Real are keen on signing Erling Haaland should Borussia Dortmund give any indication they are willing to sell, but that aside, they don’t have any other striker on their wanted list who falls within their transfer means right now.

It all means Real will give Jovic another year to prove himself, with Los Blancos said to be conscious that, at 22, he is still young and several years away from fulfilling his potential.