Real Madrid lynchpin claims he wants summer Man Utd move

Toni Kroos has claimed that he wants a move to Manchester United this summer, according to surprise reports coming out of Spain.

The Real Madrid star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time as Jose Mourinho looks to revamp his squad at the end of the season in a bid to keep up with rivals Man City.

Central midfield is one area that Mourinho feels he needs major changes, with doubts over the Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera’s futures, while Marouane Fellaini is set to leave on a free transfer and Michael Carrick is retiring.

The United chief wants to add another world class player to the mix and Don Balon claims that Kroos is keen to quit the Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

The Germany international is said to have been impressed by the initial terms quoted to him by United and fancies a crack at the Premier League.

The report goes on to state, however, that Real are standing firm in their bid to keep the 28-year-old and are particularly keen not to sell to United.

There are still said to be sour relations between the two heavyweights of European football over Real’s failed pursuit of David De Gea, who saw a deadline day return to Spain move fall through in 2015.

As for Kroos, he famously turned down a move to United from Bayern Munich in 2014 but now appears to be up for a fresh challenge four years on.