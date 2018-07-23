Real Madrid make decision on £70m star amid Man Utd, Spurs links

Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid and form a key part of their new-look attack despite links with Manchester United, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has made it much more likely that Bale will stay at the Bernabeu and get regular game time.

It adds that the Wales star is expected to be one of Real’s key players next season as they look to wrestle back the LaLiga title from Barcelona.

Bale has been repeatedly linked with a summer exit after his comments following their Champions League final win over Liverpool.

The likes of United and Tottenham have both been heavily linked to the player, while there has been interest on the continent with Bayern Munich reported to have had an approach rejected.

Manchester Evening News even claimed earlier ion the month that talks over the Red Devils signing Bale are at an advanced stage.

Bale’s Champions League final exploits have done United no favours however, and any deal for the Welshman is likely to cost in excess of €80million (£70million).

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.