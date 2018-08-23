Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas before the window shuts and are prepared to meet Celta Vigo’s €40m fee.

The 31-year-old has rebuilt his career in Spain after a woeful spell on Merseyside, failing to score a Premier League goal for the club in 14 appearances and often playing second fiddle to the likes of Philippe Coutinho.

Aspas, who cost the Reds a fee in the region of £8million in 2013, was packed off to Sevilla on loan before eventually heading to Celta in a permanent deal in 2015.

The Spain international, who was included in their World Cup squad and missed one of the vital spot-kicks in the shootout defeat to hosts Russia, has scored a goal every other game since returning to Spain and has impressed enough to warrant a potential move to the Madrid giants, according to Sport.

Real are still looking to strengthen after losing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and have until August 31 to complete any deals.

To that end, Don Balon also states that Real president Florentino Perez is confident of sealing a €200m deal to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea before the window shuts.

The Belgian has long been linked with a switch to The Bernabeu, despite Chelsea’s stance that the player is not for sale at any price.

However, Thursday’s report suggests that Real are ready to try one last time to try and tempt the west London club to part company with their prize asset.

If Chelsea stand their ground though, it could well lead to the 27-year-old earning a new contract at Stamford Bridge worth a whopping £300,000-a-week. A real win, win for the player it would seem.

