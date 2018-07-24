Real Madrid make enquiry for Christian Pulisic

Real Madrid have made enquiries into the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

The U.S national team star has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly eyeing Pulisic as they look to find suitable successors to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who are aged 34 and 35 respectively.

He produced a man-of-the-match display against Liverpool as Dortmund beat Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

The Daily Mail claims that his ‘progressive performances’ have seen Real Madrid take an interest in his services with Pulisic valued at around £60million by Dortmund

Real are understood to be looking at a number of forward options following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus earlier in the window.

They know Eden Hazard is unlikely to leave Chelsea with the Londoners unwilling to sell the Belgium international, while Neymar has confirmed his desire to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the time being.

Chelsea were rumoured in June to be interested in Pulisic and were reportedly willing to use Alvaro Morata as part of a deal to sign the star, while Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the American.

