Real Madrid make huge call over Man Utd target after disrespectful gesture

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell a Liverpool and Manchester United target following his actions during a game over the weekend.

The Welshman was expected to become one of Real’s leading lights after Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise switch to Serie A, and they gave Bale the chance to step into the void left by Ronaldo, but as yet he has failed to step up to the plate.

Bale has scored four goals and earned four assists in 13 games, but Real were hoping for more and they are understood to be ready to acknowledge that they made a mistake and will consider shipping him out.

Don Balon claimed on Sunday that both United and their rivals Liverpool have made attractive offers to try and secure a deal for Bale.

The Red Devils are looking at a possible upgrade for Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, while Jurgen Klopp would certainly welcome Bale as an addition to an already frightening attacking department.

The 29-year-old started the game, but was forced off injured once again as Los Blancos suffered another embarrassing home defeat, this time to Real Sociedad.

Don Balon are claiming that Bale didn’t stay at the Bernabeu until the end of the game, and that president Florentino Perez sees the gesture as disrespectful to his team-mates.

As a result, the club have finally made the decision to sell Bale, amid aforementioned interest from Premier League sides. It is still believed that the former Southampton man would prefer a return to Spurs over a move to either Liverpool or United, though.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!