Real Madrid make massive Vinicius Junior transfer decision amid monumental €300m exit claims

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to offer Vinicius Junior a new and improved contract next summer, with Los Blancos determined to secure the forward’s future amid reports they would be willing to accept €300million (£248m / $313m) for his services.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has again been in outstanding form for Real during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 14 goals and registering 10 assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

In total, Vinicius has netted 97 times and added 83 assists in 285 matches for Los Blancos and has developed into one of the top talents in world football during his time at The Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with Vinicius’ current contract at Real Madrid due to expire in June 2027, the talented attacker continues to be linked with a move to the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Al-Ahli are willing to make Vinicius the best-paid player of all time, with the forward reported to be open to having a discussion given the massive numbers involved.

However, AS adds that Vinicius’ first choice is to remain in Madrid and that the LaLiga heavyweights are planning to offer him a new and improved deal at the end of the current season.

Los Blancos are believed to be willing to bring his salary closer Kylian Mbappe’s, with the France international becoming the club’s highest earner when he arrived on a free transfer from PSG last summer.

Vinicius is also said to be happy at Real and feels that he can ‘make history’ with the current group of players, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s men struggling for consistency so far this campaign – although they are only a point off leaders Atletico in the LaLiga title race. The Champions League is a different story though, with Real currently down in 20th spot in the expanded table.

Al-Ahli still insisting on Vinicius deal amid huge offer reports

Meanwhile, Saudi side Al-Ahli are still said to be ‘insisting’ on signing Vinicius next summer, with the biggest deal in the history of the game potentially being offered over the next five years – given that, at just 24 years of age, the attacker is unlikely to quit Europe anytime soon.

Vinicius currently has a €1bn (£830m) release clause in his Real contract, which Ancelotti’s men are reported to have indicated very clear Al-Ahli during the last summer window.

However, former Real Madrid scout, Manolo Romero, still believes that if a club from Saudi Arabia were to offer €300m for the forward then club president Florentino Perez would not hesitate to sell the Brazilian.

Romero, who dedicated 20 years to scouting for Real Madrid, brought players like Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez, and Mariano Diaz to the club during his time.

However, after leaving the club, Romero now evaluates Real Madrid’s transfer strategies from the outside and he has expressed confidence that Perez would even personally drive the player to the airport if such an offer were made.

“I was convinced that he would leave. If they come with more than €300million, I am convinced that Florentino will sell him, that he even takes him to the airport in his car,” he began saying as quoted by SPORT.

“The thing is that €300 million is a lot of money. I think Florentino’s darling is going to be Mbappe. He has been behind him for seven years.”

