Real Madrid to make offer for ‘best in the world’ player after Fabrizio Romano ‘guarantee’

Fabrizio Romano has guaranteed Real Madrid will put an offer to a player they firmly believe is the best in the world in his position.

2025 promises to be a year of significant change for Real Madrid’s squad, with new additions wanted at right-back, centre-back and left-back. Elsewhere, a midfielder may have to be signed if Luka Modric decides to hang up his boots when his contract expires next summer.

But according to transfer guru Romano, high on the list of Real Madrid’s priorities is extending Thibaut Courtois’ glittering spell at The Bernabeu.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “In the plan they are doing for 2025, the plan that includes a new centre-back and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold… one of these things is also to extend the contract of Thibaut Courtois.

“Real Madrid firmly believe that Courtois is still the best goalkeeper in the world.

“At the moment they have not received any direct bid for Courtois from Saudi Arabia. The interest from there is already two years that they like Courtois.

“But at the moment Real Madrid’s intention is talking to Courtois and trying to extend his contract.”

Romano finished by saying Real Madrid will send a proposal to Courtois and his camp at some stage in 2025. Per the reporter, it is a “guarantee” that an offer to renew will be lodged.

READ MORE: Six clubs Vinicius Junior could jump ship at Real Madrid for: PSG, two Saudi sides…

Courtois deserving of new deal, but is he actually world’s best?

Courtois has lifted 11 major honours with Real Madrid since arriving from Chelsea for what now looks a snip at just £35m.

The 32-year-old’s existing contract expires in the summer of 2026. Understandably, Real Madrid hope to put any speculation over the goalkeeper’s future to bed with a brand new contract.

The Belgian is unquestionably one of world football’s premier stoppers and in Real Madrid’s mind, holds top spot.

But one figure within the game who DOESN’T share the view Courtois is world football’s greatest goalkeeper is Arne Slot.

Indeed, when speaking about Alisson Becker’s superb display upon returning from injury against Girona last week, the Liverpool boss declared “everyone knows” it’s actually Alisson who is No 1.

Latest Real Madrid news – Martinez, Wirtz, Alexander-Arnold

In other news, TEAMtalk have been informed a rumoured Real Madrid raid on Manchester United for Lisandro Martinez will be very difficult to pull off.

While it’s true that Man Utd are ready to sanction a series of major sales, Martinez is not believed to be among those they’re keen to offload.

Elsewhere, AS have revealed how legendary ex-midfielder Toni Kroos could play a starring role in bringing Florian Wirtz to The Bernabeu.

Finally, Alexander-Arnold has dropped a sizeable hint he will NOT be signing for Real Madrid during an interview with Sky Sports.

QUIZ: Think you know Vinicius Jr? (It’s MUCH harder than you think!)