Real Madrid make second bid for Kylian Mbappe with PSG president to ‘speak later’

Real Madrid have on Thursday made second bid of €170m for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, according to a reputable source.

Real lodged a €160m offer for the France forward on Tuesday. It was turned down publicly by sporting director Leonardo on Wednesday.

The Brazilian also said he would not welcome another bid for the 21-year-old, despite admitting the former Monaco man wants to leave.

Now Sky Sports report that Real have made another formal offer for Mbappe – an increase of €10m from their initial bid.

It’s an offer that is unlikely to cut the mustard in Paris.

Leonardo made it clear that PSG still owe Monaco money from their transfer in 2018. Sky claim another €35m is due when PSG renew Mbappe’s contract or sell him.

On Wednesday Leonardo said: “The offer (€160m) is considered to be a far cry from what Kylian is worth today. We also owe part of this money to Monaco and we consider that the bid is not sufficient.

“We made two important offers to Kylian: one at the level of the top players in the squad two months ago, and one above these players very recently. And we want to prove to him that he is an important player, at the centre of the project, but not above the project.

“Kylian wants to leave, it seems clear to me. If Real Madrid makes an offer, it seems clear to me… I am taking a position which I think is clear to everyone. If he wants to leave, we are not going to hold him back, but it will be on our terms.

“Kylian always promised that he would never leave the club for free. That’s what he’s always told us,” added Leonardo.Le Parisien have reported that Real are ready to bid €180m for Mbappe.

Al-Khelaifi to ‘speak later’

Whether or not that would be enough seems unlikely, with a fee in excess of €200m mentioned by Marca and ESPN on Wednesday.

Asked about the potential transfer PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Marca: “Mbappe deal with Real Madrid? I will speak later. Now is not the right time, I’m working. I’ll speak later.”

Leonard has declared that he believes Madrid are attempting to get Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

“It seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us. To show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get Mbappe for free,” said the PSG chief on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid bid for Mbappé seems like a strategy to show they were trying every way to sign Kylian and that’s it. They’ve been disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable. We’re not accepting €160m. If he wants to go, it will be for our conditions.”

