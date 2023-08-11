Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid make shock move for €20m Leeds United man after catastrophic injury blow; Man Utd stopper bound for Bundesliga

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a shock move for a top Leeds United star after a catastrophic injury blow, while a young Manchester United stopper appears to be on his way to the Bundesliga – all in Friday’s European papers.

LEEDS STOPPER WANTED BY PANICKING REAL

Real Madrid have reportedly added Leeds United stopper Illian Meslier to their list of replacements for Thibaut Courtois after he suffered a torn ACL in training on Thursday.

Spanish outlet Sport states that the LaLiga giants have the Frenchman on their radar after the disastrous blow to first-choice Courtois.

The Belgium international has been revealed to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his knee that will keep him out for the majority of the season.

That leaves Real now scrambling around for a new No.1, with the door potentially opening for Meslier.

Leeds have so far brought in four new signings, although one of those was veteran stopper Karl Darlow from Newcastle on a three-year deal.

To that end, cashing in on Meslier now could end up being a wise move for Daniel Farke’s men.

Leeds could fetch healthy fee for Meslier

The 23-year-old is currently valued at €20million on Transfermarkt, a fee that is unlikely to deter an increasingly desperate Real.

If Meslier does leave, Leeds are still expected to sign a replacement – although the fact that Darlow is already on board makes a decision over a sale a bit easier.

The stopper has made 127 appearances at Elland Road since signing from Lorient, initially on loan in 2019.

He has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham in the past but could now end up among the Galacticos of Real Madrid.

UNITED KEEPER ON THE MOVE

Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, 23, is set for a new experience in German football, with a switch to Bayer Leverkusen set to go through. (Bild)

Real are also considering a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker and PSG target Randal Kolo Muani. (Sport1)

Lazio are lining up a move for Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris. (RMC Sport)

Manchester City are exploring a potential move for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku. (ESPN)

France striker Kylian Mbappe has repeated to PSG his insistence he will not leave the club this summer under any circumstances and intends to see out the final year of his contract. (Le Parisien)

Chelsea are interested in Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is not part of new PSG manager Luis Enrique’s plans. (Foot Mercato)

Inter are growing increasingly convinced about making a move for Bologna veteran Marko Arnautovic this month. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

PREM TRIO MISS OUT ON STUTTGART STRIKER

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have all failed to meet the exit clause deadline for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. (Kicker)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will be staying with the Serie A champions for the upcoming season. (Sky Sports Italia)

Inter are unwilling to meet Arsenal’s valuation for Folarin Balogun and have pulled out of talks over a deal for the American striker. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina are ready to complete a deal for River Plate striker Lucas Beltran, shrugging off late competition from Roma. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Hertha Berlin striker Dodi Lukebakio is closing in on a move to Burnley, with a bid of €11m plus €2m in add-ons made. (Bild)

Barcelona have confirmed that young winger Estanis Pedrola will move to Sampdoria on loan. (Football Espana)

Roma are continuing to push for Marcos Leonardo, who has reportedly informed Santos that he’s no longer willing to play for the club. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Mario Rui has agreed to sign a new contract extension with Napoli. (Football Italia)