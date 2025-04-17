Real Madrid will sack Carlo Ancelotti mid-season and the club have made a stunning breakthrough in their attempts to appoint Jurgen Klopp and not Xabi Alonso as their next manager, according to reports.

Real Madrid were bounced out of the Champions League on Wednesday, with Arsenal dishing out a 5-1 thumping on aggregate. Los Blancos have also endured a turbulent domestic campaign too where they trail LaLiga leaders Barcelona by four points.

Manager Ancelotti came under increasing pressure within the club’s hierarchy and according to Sky Sports, he will pay the price for the club’s failures.

They stated Ancelotti is set to be relieved of his duties on April 26. That is the date Real Madrid face Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey and that match will be his last with the club.

There is still a month’s worth of LaLiga matches to follow that date, meaning Ancelotti will be sacked mid-season.

Ancelotti has been lined up to take the Brazilian national team job, and the expectation if and when Real Madrid pulled the trigger was Xabi Alonso would take the reins at the Bernabeu.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared: “The top target remains absolutely only Xabi Alonso. For Real Madrid it is going to be Xabi Alonso when they part ways with Ancelotti.”

But according to multiple new updates, Real Madrid are hesitant to move for the Bayer Leverkusen boss, with Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp in their sights instead.

Brazilian outlet UOL led the way, revealing Klopp is unhappy in his role as Head of Global Soccer with Red Bull.

Klopp would reportedly only leave his position if offered the chance to take over with Brazil or Real Madrid. And according to a fresh update from Sport, he’ll be given that opportunity.

They echoed UOL’s reporting before stating Real Madrid view Klopp as the ‘ideal coach’ to take on fellow German Hansi Flick and Barcelona.

Klopp is said to be ‘willing’ to return to management with Real Madrid in a huge breakthrough for the club. If appointed, he could link back up with Trent Alexander-Arnold who is expected to sign via free agency.

Explaining why Real Madrid are souring on Alonso, the report added: ‘Alonso was the chosen one, but after the total crisis at Real Madrid, Florentino [Perez] doubts whether it is the ideal time to give him the reins of the team.

‘His inconsistent year at Leverkusen does not help either.’

The report concluded: ‘Klopp, without a doubt, is gaining momentum to secure the position.’

