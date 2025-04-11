Real Madrid are reportedly upping their efforts to sign Arsenal star William Saliba, with club president Florentino Perez being completely sold on the defender.

After patiently waiting his turn at Arsenal, following loan spells at St Etienne, Nice, and Marseille, the centre-back is flourishing for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The 24-year-old, whose contract runs until 2027, is now a regular France international and coveted by top teams such as Madrid and Manchester City.

The Gunners will try to extend Saliba’s stay this summer but Los Blancos may try and scupper such negotiations by dangling an offer of their own.

According to Fichajes, Madrid are planning on luring the Frenchman to La Liga and opening negotiations with Arsenal.

The report adds that while Los Blancos were soundly beaten 3-0 by the north London outfit in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, Perez returned with ‘one fixed idea: Saliba must wear white’.

The Spanish giants know they ‘must rejuvenate’ their central defenders as David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, both 32, are likely to be entering the final years of their careers.

Saliba is said to be valued at around €100 million (£86.6m, $113m) but whether Madrid bid that much for him, if at all, remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Roy Keane makes crazy Real Madrid claim ahead of Arsenal second leg

Saliba holds Arteta in high regards

In June 2024, Saliba admitted manager Arteta took him “to another level” after initially being too “soft” in training. He also described him as a world-class coach.

“He taught me to have a good attitude,” he said in an interview with L’Equipe. “Sometimes he thought I was a little soft in training so he asked me to be meaner.

“In fact, he wants the players to be scared when he sees me. He took me to another level. He is one of the best coaches in the world. He looks at all the details and hates defeat. We work on each match differently.”

While he has talked up the Spaniard, if a Madrid offer comes his way, it may be too good an opportunity to refuse.

Much may depend on if Arsenal win a trophy this season or if they can continue to be in the hunt for silverware next season.

