Florian Wirtz may be set to snub transfer interest from a number of European giants to extend his stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

The German international enjoyed a breakout season for the Bundesliga team in 2023/24, scoring 18 goals and bagging 20 assists as they won a league and cup double.

Naturally, that attracted interest from a whole host of teams but Leverkusen are in a strong position as the 21-year-old’s contract runs until 2027.

Despite links with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and more, reports suggest the versatile forward may put pen to paper on a new deal.

Sky Sport Germany claims there has been ‘very good communication’ between the player and his club, that a contract until 2028 is being worked on, and Wirtz is in line to receive a ‘drastic’ salary increase.

The German is reportedly set to earn €10m (£8m, $11m) per season if he agrees to this alleged contract offer. Pep Guardiola’s City, in particular, have consistently been credited with interest for the youngster so this will be a blow for the defending Premier League champions.

Sources have previously told TEAMtalk that it would take at least £90m (€107.2, $117m) to get Leverkusen to even consider selling Wirtz in 2025.

Wirtz told to learn from Mbappe’s struggles

Kylian Mbappe swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid over the summer but the Frenchman has found it hard going at times at Los Blancos.

Now, Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes Wirtz should stay with Leverkusen until the 2026 World Cup at the very least, rather than jumping for a big move.

He told Sky Sport Germany: “If I were Florian Wirtz, I would stay in Leverkusen until the 2026 World Cup. So if he were to extend his contract, that would make perfect sense to me. Making a big move always brings with it a lot of fuss that doesn’t go unnoticed. At Bayer, Wirtz is in his familiar, protected environment and could prepare himself perfectly for the World Cup.

“At Real Madrid, Manchester City & Co. there is a different media world and the pressure is increasing, while at Bayer he is protected even when he is not playing so well. Kylian Mbappe is the best example, who as the king of Paris has somewhat faded away in Madrid over the last six months.

“In addition, Wirtz has a club in Leverkusen that is one of the top 10 in Europe and can beat any team. I think that the Bundesliga is often underplayed, especially in our country. It also has its appeal and there are now possibly three teams in the direct [Champions League] round of 16. The Bundesliga is stronger than it is often said to be and so Wirtz does not necessarily have to change in order to be able to play at a higher level.”

Man City transfer roundup: Guardiola future, City handed war chest

City are reportedly NOT considering the future of manager Guardiola, despite his side winning just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

The 53-year-old signed a new deal until 2027 just under a month ago and the Cityzens have no desire to let him leave anytime soon.

One development that may lift the ex-Barcelona boss’ spirits is that he will reportedly be handed a £200m war chest to make additions in the January transfer window as he looks to turn City’s season around.

It is claimed that part of those funds could go towards a move for versatile Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich – who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Finally, City are reportedly in a race with Barcelona to sign Napoli talent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Italian team will demand big money for the winger.

