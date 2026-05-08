Jose Mourinho is willing to become the new manager of Real Madrid despite the fight between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Antonio Adan reveals why the Portuguese boss would be perfect for Los Blancos.

Tchouameni and Valverde have been making the news this week, as the two Real Madrid stars were involved in a fight at training on Wednesday and Thursday.

Valverde had to go to the hospital on Thursday following the incident between the two players, with Madrid opening disciplinary proceedings against the Uruguayan and the French midfielders..

Although Valverde has denied that Tchouameni hit him, the incident has caused a huge uproar among the Madrid fans and the club’s hierarchy.

This is the latest controversial incident to mar Real Madrid’s season, as Los Blancos stare at a second successive campaign without a major trophy.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso as the Madrid manager in January 2026, is unlikely to be in the role next season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 28 that Real Madrid are keen on hiring Jose Mourinho as their manager.

Sources have told us that Mourinho, who is in charge of Benfica at the moment, himself is keen on returning to Estadio Bernabeu.

The Portuguese was the Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013, winning three major trophies, including LaLiga.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that, despite the current problems at Madrid, Mourinho is still keen on taking the role at Estadio Bernabeu.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “I think the first time was mentioned the Mourinho possibility for Real Madrid was when here on the podcast of Men in Blazers, I told you Jose Mourinho would be ready to take the job at Real Madrid.

“And what I can tell you today is that even if there is a complicated situation in the dressing room, Mourinho remains open on this possibility of taking the job at Real Madrid and trying to be the saviour of Real Madrid.

“So, Mourinho is 100% open to that. And he remains open.

“On the manager, I will tell you more because remember that the manager situation is only dependent on Florentino Perez’s decision, and so it is Florentino who has to press the button and decide if it’s Mourinho, if it’s not Mourinho, but for sure, Mourinho is ready.

“And, for sure, the Mourinho story is absolutely still on.

“Then, now, it’s time to speak about more the dressing room situation and Clasico and more.

“From the next days, we will update on this situation, but the name of Mourinho, we have to keep that in mind for sure.”

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Antonio Adan backs Jose Mourinho for Real Madrid

Antonio Adan played under Mourinho at Madrid, and the Spanish goalkeeper believes that the Portuguese would do a good job at Estadio Bernabeu if he returned.

The Esteghlal goalkeeper told Cadena SER: “I think he’s a coach who can command respect within the squad because, judging by recent events, that hasn’t been the case.

“Given his track record, his competitiveness, his familiarity with the club, and the fact that he would come with the president’s support, I think he would be a very valid option among those available.”

When asked about how Mourinho would have handled the fight between Tchouameni and Valverde, Adan said: “There’s a lack of a group of players who can instil that foundation of ideas on how to run a club like Real Madrid.

“There’s a noticeable lack of unity; the players are doing things on their own, and I think that’s due to a lack of cohesion and leadership.

“Mourinho was able to handle everything related to external communication and ensure that more people talked about him than about the players themselves, and he surely would have handled it differently.”

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