Rodri reaches decision on joining Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid after Pep Guardiola’s Man City exit

Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Rodri to Estadio Bernabeu, with the Spanish media reporting that the Manchester City midfielder wants to move to Los Blancos following the impending departure of Pep Guardiola, but it may not be an easy deal to pull off.

On April 5, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Real Madrid are determined to sign Rodri from Man City in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Rodri would be a dream signing for Madrid, who are staring at a second successive season without a major trophy.

We reported at the time that Rodri’s representatives have already held talks with Man City over his future.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Rodri is ready to leave Man City and move to Real Madrid, who will have Jose Mourinho as their manager from this summer.

Mourinho agrees with Madrid president Florentino Perez over a deal for Rodri, and the Portuguese boss will be delighted to learn that the 29-year-old is willing to switch to Los Blancos.

Marca, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication with close ties to Los Blancos’ hierarchy, has reported in its headline that Rodri is ‘eager to come’ to Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has stated that with Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City as the manager at the end of the season, the door has opened for Rodri to exit the Etihad Stadium and sign for Madrid.

Marca has continued: ‘At Real Madrid, they believe that, if the right circumstances arise, the transfer could be viable.

‘The club has long admired his profile: leadership, tactical intelligence, balance, and the ability to control the game.

‘And the player would be very keen to wear white, although it wouldn’t be a simple operation.

‘As fate would have it, Rodri and Guardiola’s paths have always been intertwined… something that doesn’t seem likely to change in this final chapter.

‘Both are under contract until 2027, and City don’t foresee an easy departure for one of their most important players.

‘However, the Spanish midfielder’s desire would certainly facilitate everything.’

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Hugo Viana wants Rodri to stay at Real Madrid – sources

Even after Guardiola’s impending departure from Man City, it will not be easy for Madrid to get a deal done with Man City for Rodri.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City director of football, Hugo Viana, is keen on keeping Rodri.

Sources have told us that Viana is personally involved in making sure that the Spain international defensive midfielder signs a new deal.

The Man City director of football is making ‘an aggressive push’ to convince Rodri to turn down Madrid’s advances and commit his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Bailey has also reported that Rodri’s final decision will not be solely dependent on Guardiola’s future.

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