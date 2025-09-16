After Man Utd ‘verbal agreement’, €100m star gets brutal ‘thrashing’ as Real Madrid left aghast

Just days after being linked with Real Madrid, a top midfielder who had an agreement to join Manchester United and play for Ruben Amorim has been on the receiving end of a humiliating defeat, as TEAMtalk reveals why his days at his current club are numbered as Los Blancos plan a clever swap deal.

Both Real Madrid and Man Utd were active in the summer transfer window, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez signing Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono for manager Xabi Alonso, and the Red Devils securing the services of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon for Amorim.

Man Utd wanted to sign a midfielder, too, and while interest in Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton were widely reported, the Red Devils were close to signing Valencia star Javi Guerra.

CalcioMercato journalist Daniele Longo reported on X at 10:51pm on July 17 that Guerra had ‘a verbal agreement with Man Utd’.

Man Utd, though, could not strike a deal with Valencia, who eventually tied down Guerra to a new contract until the summer of 2029 with a release clause of €100million (£86.5m, $117m).

Real Madrid have now taken a shine to Guerra, with Defensa Central reporting that Los Blancos are planning to offer midfielder Dani Ceballos to Valencia in a potential swap deal, as the Spanish and European giants’ chief scout Juni Calafat will monitor the 22-year-old Spanish midfielder in the upcoming months.

Guerra was part of the Valencia team that took on Barcelona at Estadi Johan Cruyff in LaLiga on September 14.

The Spanish youngster lined up in central midfield in a 5-3-2 formation, as Barcelona hammered Valencia 6-0, with Marcus Rashford, on loan at the defending Spanish champions from Man Utd, getting an assist.

Guerra came off in the 56th minute, having 25 touches of the ball. The midfielder had a pass accuracy of 62.5%, made one clearance, and put in one cross.

The midfielder also started for Valencia in the corresponding league fixture at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys last season (January 26, 2025). On that occasion, Barcelona eased past Valencia 7-1.

Guerra said on Valencia’s YouTube channel after the defeat to Barcelona last weekend: “It’s a tough match to absorb because, well, in the end, it’s a thrashing, and, well, it’s best to forget about it as soon as possible and focus on the next match.”

The midfielder added: “It was a tough result like last year. I think that last year we weren’t able to recover from the thrashing we received.

“This year, it has to be the same, and we can already think about getting the three points at the Mestalla.”

Barcelona’s latest performance against Valencia will have left Madrid fearful of what’s to come from Hansi Flick’s side.

The Blaugrana won LaLiga title last season after scoring 102 goals and conceding only 39.

Barcelona may be two points behind leaders Real Madrid in second place in the league table at the moment, but they have already found the back of the net 13 times in four games.

Matter of time before Man Utd and Real Madrid target Javi Guerra leaves

Guerra may have put pen to paper on a new deal in the summer, but it is hard to imagine him playing for Valencia for too long.

While it is unlikely that Valencia will consider selling the midfielder in the January transfer window, a 2026 summer exit is certainly on the cards.

Valencia were not the force they once were and are not in any shape to become regular challengers for the Champions League spots in LaLiga table.

Los Che finished a lowly 12th in LaLiga last season and are just three points above the relegation zone at the moment.

Top young talents such as Cristhian Mosquera, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yarek Gasiorowski have left Valencia in recent times, and it is only a matter of time before Guerra follows suit.

Who is Javi Guerra?

By Ben Mattinson

Javi Guerra is an elegant yet powerful midfielder, who oozes class and composure on the ball and has the power and stamina to travel box-to-box all game, covering a high amount of ground and being effective in all phases. At 6ft 2in, Guerra has a real presence but it’s his technique that’s most impressive.

As a rangy Spanish midfielder at that height, people’s lazy comparisons would be to Sergio Busquets, or the fact he’s called Javi could make them think of Javi Martínez. But in actual fact he’s much more mobile than both of them. A true athlete.

Guerra is such a strong ball-carrier. Despite his lanky frame, he has quick feet and is a good dribbler in tight spaces. He is smooth in the way he carries the ball. He just glides past the opposing midfield in style, often using ball rolls or acute movements like flicks to turn past them.

He adds verticality to Valencia’s midfield through his ability to powerfully drive up-field and take on players to help Valencia enter the final third.

One of Guerra’s most impressive abilities is his long-range shooting. On both his right and left foot he has scored some top-quality goals with great precision and power. His long legs allow him to generate more power when striking the ball.

As a Spanish midfielder, it’s not a surprise to see how good Guerra’s passing ability is – particularly his long passing. Guerra has a good technique on clipped passes and crosses. When wide or in the half-spaces he can be a source of quality crosses to create chances.

Guerra has good positioning as he often is in the right place out of position to provide a mid-block or anticipate passes but specifically when tackling. He doesn’t go to ground often because he’s usually positioned well and doesn’t need to. But when he does, he times his tackles well.

Physically Guerra is strong in duels too, especially as he’s got such a tall frame. He does lack aggression and intensity in duels though, he’s almost too nice off the ball at times. As he develops this, he’ll be even better defensively.

Guerra is a calm, composed player in both his personality and play-style. This level-headedness and composure enables him to have good decision-making on the pitch. Hopefully this translates off the pitch and he gets the timing and the destination of his next move right.