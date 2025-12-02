Trent Alexander-Arnold called a ‘rabbit blinded by headlights’ in Real Madrid media just days after Liverpool ‘miss him’ dig

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025

After years of getting positive reviews from the Liverpool media and being a darling of the Anfield faithful, Trent Alexander-Arnold is learning the brutal truth about the Real Madrid press, as the English right-back is slammed for his latest performance for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, if not THE best, during his time at Liverpool, as the England international won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with the Reds. The 27-year-old was a massive fan favourite at Liverpool until he decided to turn down offers of a new contract from his boyhood team and join (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid, in the summer of 2025.

Under Xabi Alonso, a former Liverpool midfielder, Alexander-Arnold was expected to slot seamlessly into the Madrid starting line-up, but a hamstring injury and competition for places from Dani Carvajal (now injured) and Federico Valverde (a midfielder by trade) made it hard for him to make an immediate impact when the 2025/26 campaign started

However, Alexander-Arnold started against Elche in LaLiga and then against Olympiakos in the Champions League, and the Real Madrid media was impressed.

AS, one of the two major Spanish publications that are Real Madrid-centric, praised Alexander-Arnold’s ‘vision and that touch that allows him to create opportunities for his teammates’ and hailed the 27-year-old for ‘becoming the team’s set-piece specialist under Xabi Alonso’.

The report in AS about Alexander-Arnold concluded by stating: ‘They still miss him at Anfield. There must be a reason.’

Marca, which has close ties with the Real Madrid hierarchy, noted: ‘Trent is a player who elevates the team when the game opens up and creates tension when defensive pressure is needed.

‘He thrives in situations where the game stretches out, where he can be a key player without being constantly marked by the defensive structure.’

However, the brutal truth about the Real Madrid media is that it changes its tune after every single game and is quite reactionary.

Just a few days ago, it seemed like Alexander-Arnold was finally winning over the local press, but his performance against Girona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in LaLiga on Sunday was underwhelming and drew fierce criticism from Marca.

While Alexander-Arnold was better defensively than in previous matches, the former Liverpool star was not at his best in spraying passes to the attackers.

The defender’s crossing was not great either, and while he provided a brilliant ball for Vinicius Junior in the second half, Alexander-Arnold also almost gave away a goal to Girona in the first 45 minutes with a risky giveaway.

While analysing Madrid’s performance as a whole under Alonso so far this season as Los Blancos fell a point behind leaders and defending champions Barcelona in LaLiga, Alfredo Relano, one of Spain’s most prominent football journalists, noted about Alexander-Arnold in Marca: “Now that Trent has arrived, he looks like a clueless and insubstantial player, with the expression of a rabbit blinded by headlights; his excellence on set pieces is masked by his right foot, but he’s nonexistent in open play.

“Months go by, and the team isn’t complete. It relies on the constant reliability of Mbappe and Courtois, decisive in dramatic moments.”

Xabi Alonso hammered in Spanish press

Just like Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso also rejected Liverpool to move to Real Madrid.

It has been well-reported that Liverpool wanted Alonso when Jurgen Klopp decided to step down as the manager at Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Alonso stayed at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025/26 campaign, only to then move to Madrid when Los Blancos came calling.

The former Madrid midfielder is struggling to get positive results and performances for the team, whose 1-1 draw with Girona was their third in a row in LaLiga.

Journalist Roberto Gomez has ripped into Alonso and said on La Tribu A Diario on Radio Marca: “This can’t go on. Prolonging this agony any longer is pointless.

“I don’t know what decision will be made, but things certainly can’t continue like this. Real Madrid cannot afford this level of uncertainty.

“Real Madrid can’t have a coach who takes risks in every match. Now you’ll read that he’s taking risks in Bilbao… no, no, no.

“It’s not Alonso taking risks: it’s Real Madrid.

“It can’t be that every game is a final. This isn’t sustainable for a club like this.”

