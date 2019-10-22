Real Madrid name Dani Ceballos price as Arsenal see opening bid fail

Arsenal are reported to have had an opening bid for Dani Ceballos knocked back by Real Madrid – but there remains hope for the Gunners that a permanent transfer can soon be arranged.

Ceballos, who made only 17 appearances for Los Blancos in the previous two seasons combined, has played 12 times for the Gunners since moving on loan the Emirates in the summer, scoring one goal and assisting two others in that time.

With the 23-year-old enjoying life under Unai Emery, reports on Monday claimed Ceballos has asked Madrid chief Perez directly to open talks with Arsenal over a permanent transfer – possibly as early as January.

Now according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, the Gunners have launched an initial £26m bid to sign Ceballos permanently; with Metro claiming the offer has been snubbed with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez holding out for a minimum £30million.

Ceballos is enjoying his time in the Premier League and has been a hit with Arsenal fans.

“Going to Arsenal has been a very important step in my career,” he said.

“I don’t feel sorry for not being in Madrid. Right now I am where I want to be and I am very happy. My idea was to go out, play and enjoy football.

“In the previous two years I had not done so. My goal is only to work to keep doing things right.

“I have eight months left at Arsenal, I can only thank them for the confidence that the coach and fans have placed in me, who have already made me a song. I am very happy there and I hope to continue for a long time.”

The player’s absence from the starting line-up at Sheffield United on Monday night, meanwhile, has drawn fierce criticism from former Gunners favourite Ian Wright, who was clearly quite angered by Unai Emery’s selections.